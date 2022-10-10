ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

Women From Egg Harbor City and Clementon, NJ, Admit Meth Trafficking

Two South Jersey women have admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and they now potentially face decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines. 42-year-old Sherri Craig of Clementon and 27-year-old Shannon Foster of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Washington Township, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
City
Williamstown, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Willingboro, NJ
Monroe Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cat Country 107.3

One Arrested, Another Man Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ Car Rally

The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Swatting#The Pike Inn Motel#Nj
Daily Voice

14.6 Pounds Of Pot, Handguns Found By Atlantic City Officers During Welfare Check: Authorities

A welfare check resulted in the arrest of two people and recovery of more than 14 pounds of marijuana, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:59 p.m., Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu were flagged down by a concerned citizen in the first block of South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked vehicle possibly experiencing a medical emergency.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ

According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy