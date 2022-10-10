Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Jury Clears Ex-Officer In Police-Involved Shooting In Camden County: Prosecutor
A grand jury has voted not to file any charges against a former South Jersey police officer who shot an armed robbery suspect, authorities said. Jai Wood Jr., 24, of Collingswood, was shot in the buttocks by Officer Ryan Dubiel, of the Woodlynne Borough Police Department, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
Major marijuana bust after police see people sleeping in car in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — What started as a wellness check led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of a cache of weapons and drugs. On Monday, Oct. 10, two officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen on South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked car, possibly experiencing a medical emergency.
South Jersey Woman Indicted After Lending Unlicensed Teen A Vehicle Before Fatal Crash: Report
A 51-year-old woman from Salem County has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a high school passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Tisha M. Gargon, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the fatal crash, the outlet said. She gave an...
Women From Egg Harbor City and Clementon, NJ, Admit Meth Trafficking
Two South Jersey women have admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and they now potentially face decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines. 42-year-old Sherri Craig of Clementon and 27-year-old Shannon Foster of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to one count of conspiring to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. woman indicted after she lent 16-year-old a car he crashed, killing a friend
A woman has been indicted on child endangerment charges after she allegedly lent a car to an unlicensed 16-year-old who crashed the vehicle in Salem County, killing his teen passenger. Tisha M. Gargon, 51, of Pittsgrove Township, was indicted this week on second- and third-degree counts of endangering the welfare...
One Arrested, Another Man Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ Car Rally
The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
Prosecutor’s office: Additional arrest made involving unsanctioned Jersey Shore car rally that led to 2 deaths
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office has announced an additional arrest involving an unsanctioned Jersey Shore car rally in Wildwood that led to the deaths of two people.
Woman dies after head-on crash on N.J. highway, police say
A head-on crash Thursday in Ocean County left a 61-year-old Toms River woman dead, authorities said. The collision happened in Manchester around 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 70 near mile marker 34, and involved a pickup truck and a commercial refrigerated box truck, according to township police. The Nissan Frontier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Surveillance Video Links Gloucester County, NJ Man to Hit-and-Run of Child
After an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car in Franklin Township over the weekend, police were able to track down the driver who fled the scene thanks to nearby surveillance cameras. The child was reportedly walking along Oak Avenue in Malaga (near Scotland Run and Malaga Open Space Area)...
Gun pulled during Gloucester Township, NJ road rage incident, cops say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man has been charged with weapons offenses and aggravated assault after pointing a a gun at another driver in an apparent road rage incident, police say. Kyle Boyce, 34, of the Glendora section of Gloucester Township, was taken into custody at his home, according to...
14.6 Pounds Of Pot, Handguns Found By Atlantic City Officers During Welfare Check: Authorities
A welfare check resulted in the arrest of two people and recovery of more than 14 pounds of marijuana, authorities said. On Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:59 p.m., Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu were flagged down by a concerned citizen in the first block of South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked vehicle possibly experiencing a medical emergency.
Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 months, 2 dogs, 2 deaths: No answers about K9 who died in SUV
Two months after Gloucester County K-9 Ember and a dog belonging to Gloucester County fire marshal Shawn Layton died in a county vehicle, there are still no answers as to what led to their deaths. Layton did not report the deaths until the next day but even then it was...
Police investigating 3 shootings in 9-hour span in New Jersey town
Police say they could be connected, but the violence is disrupting school activities -- including the homecoming game at the high school.
Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street
TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
21-year-old Gloucester County, NJ, Native Found Dead in College Dorm
The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area. Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 AM on October 8th, according to The Courier Post. Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop...
Atlantic City wellness check led to two guns and a lot of pot, police say
Atlantic City police checking on a couple inside a parked car found two guns and more than 14½ pounds of marijuana. A resident flagged down Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu just before 6 p.m. Monday for two people inside a parked car possibly having a medical emergency, according to the report.
Monmouth County Prosecutor’s seek additional information on Keyport man who raped woman at gunpoint
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional information on any and all activity related to the case against a Keyport man who raped a woman at gunpoint at a Tinton Falls motel this summer. Kareem Lee, 31, of Keyport was arrested and charged with first-degree Armed Robbery, first-degree Aggravated...
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in N.J., police say
A man was struck by two vehicles and died Thursday morning in Mercer County, police said. The pedestrian was on East Park Avenue, near Berg Avenue, in Hamilton when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to township police. The driver stopped and got out following the collision.
Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ
According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0