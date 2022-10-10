Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wildflower seed fundraiser
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser - - native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth. Want to develop a big flower garden without planting and tending to dozens of plants? Replace some of your lawn with a meadow! Create a pollinator strip between your street and property/lawn. Overseed an existing meadow to fill in the gaps. Whether you’re seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers are an easy-to-grow solution and supportive of pollinators.
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Blue & Yellow: Persist’ raffle drawing held
There is a winner of the fundraising raffle associated with the Mathias Fine Art gallery’s “Blue & Yellow: Persist” show, which has now ended. The drawing of the winning ticket was on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Arts & Entertainment Editor Lisa Kristoff of the Boothbay Register & Wiscasset...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
New Hope Midcoast wins $25,000 State Farm grant
In just 10 days, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 100 communities, in 34 states, including New Hope Midcoast (NHM), is getting an assist from State Farm®. The 100 winners are each receiving $25,000 grants to support local community causes.
Two Augusta, Maine Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One!
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty
After a 40+ year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an Associate Broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Patti’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and assisted in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
penbaypilot.com
LGBTQ+ and Allied Community Center to celebrate grand opening, announce fundraising campaign for 60-unit affordable housing building
PORTLAND — The Equality Community Center (ECC), located in downtown Portland will celebrate the grand opening of its new home at 15 Casco Street on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11:30 a.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This will be followed by a free and open to the public block party from 12-4 p.m., to include live performances and DJ, BBQ, cash bar, kids’ activities, giveaways, and more.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Miles Art Committee call for artists
The Miles Memorial Hospital League Art Committee announces a call for area artists to exhibit for the 2023 season in the Hall Gallery at Miles Hospital, Damariscotta. Prospective artists should have at least 15 to 20 pieces to fill the gallery space and are not eligible if they have exhibited here within the last three years.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
It was a fantastic Fall Foliage Festival
This is a quintessential fall day in New England, and we’re going to the fair, I overheard a woman with a Southern accent say to her companion Saturday at Boothbay Railway Village. And she was right! The sun was shining, trees stood in all their crimson and golden splendor as hundreds of visitors passed through the gates Saturday and Sunday.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Robert Howell of Jefferson awarded first place
For the first time since 2019, artists and friends and family gathered Saturday, Oct. 8 at Boothbay Region Art Foundation for the Art in ME awards presentation. There was a great crowd of 50-60 for the presentations by BRAF artist and board member Sarah Wilde. New this year: The placing ribbons were made by artist and potter Ann Hedgecock; each one had a ceramic medallion from which the ribbons hung.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
wgan.com
Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school
Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lomonte offers do-over after Wiscasset homecoming dance upset over dress code issue
Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Charles Lomonte apologized to the seniors and other students Tuesday night, Oct. 11, after they said girls were turned away from last Friday night’s homecoming dance for wearing dresses that showed their shoulders. In the school committee meeting at the school library and carried...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Final First Friday a laid-back event
The First Friday Art Tours of the 2022 season ended Oct. 7. Traditionally the most low-key First Friday of any year, it nonetheless was an opportunity to take in some great art, conversation, and delightful refreshment!. Karen Swatsberg said this was Gold/Smith Gallery’s 48th year! How is that even possible,...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Maine's housing and homeless crisis becomes statewide issue
The housing and homeless crisis in Maine has gone from being a local issue to a statewide problem, as WMTW viewers have selected it as one of their most important topics of the year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. The number of Mainers living without shelter...
penbaypilot.com
Maine is indeed ‘Strange’ and one author/bookshop owner is the source for it
PORTLAND—In 2005, Michelle Souliere started a blog called Strange Maine to be a nexus for everything that is weird, strange, spooky, and unexplained in Maine. Between Maine’s history, legends, and mysteries, she’s had a lot of rich source material, Stephen King, notwithstanding. “The blog started because I...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum
Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
mainebiz.biz
Maine family businesses honored for going the extra mile
From lobsters to pet supplies, a range of Maine businesses were honored at the 22nd Maine Family Business Awards Wednesday for going the extra mile. Winners include the Kennebec Cabin Co. of Manchester, whose owners achieved worldwide fame via the "Maine Cabin Masters" reality show, and Farmington's Franklin Printing, which was recognized for making technology upgrades during the pandemic.
