Wiscasset, ME

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wildflower seed fundraiser

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser - - native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth. Want to develop a big flower garden without planting and tending to dozens of plants? Replace some of your lawn with a meadow! Create a pollinator strip between your street and property/lawn. Overseed an existing meadow to fill in the gaps. Whether you’re seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers are an easy-to-grow solution and supportive of pollinators.
ROCKPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

‘Blue & Yellow: Persist’ raffle drawing held

There is a winner of the fundraising raffle associated with the Mathias Fine Art gallery’s “Blue & Yellow: Persist” show, which has now ended. The drawing of the winning ticket was on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Arts & Entertainment Editor Lisa Kristoff of the Boothbay Register & Wiscasset...
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

New Hope Midcoast wins $25,000 State Farm grant

In just 10 days, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 100 communities, in 34 states, including New Hope Midcoast (NHM), is getting an assist from State Farm®. The 100 winners are each receiving $25,000 grants to support local community causes.
ROCKLAND, ME
Wiscasset, ME
Society
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
Wiscasset, ME
Government
City
Wiscasset, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty

After a 40+ year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an Associate Broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Patti’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and assisted in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

LGBTQ+ and Allied Community Center to celebrate grand opening, announce fundraising campaign for 60-unit affordable housing building

PORTLAND — The Equality Community Center (ECC), located in downtown Portland will celebrate the grand opening of its new home at 15 Casco Street on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11:30 a.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This will be followed by a free and open to the public block party from 12-4 p.m., to include live performances and DJ, BBQ, cash bar, kids’ activities, giveaways, and more.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Miles Art Committee call for artists

The Miles Memorial Hospital League Art Committee announces a call for area artists to exhibit for the 2023 season in the Hall Gallery at Miles Hospital, Damariscotta. Prospective artists should have at least 15 to 20 pieces to fill the gallery space and are not eligible if they have exhibited here within the last three years.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

It was a fantastic Fall Foliage Festival

This is a quintessential fall day in New England, and we’re going to the fair, I overheard a woman with a Southern accent say to her companion Saturday at Boothbay Railway Village. And she was right! The sun was shining, trees stood in all their crimson and golden splendor as hundreds of visitors passed through the gates Saturday and Sunday.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Robert Howell of Jefferson awarded first place

For the first time since 2019, artists and friends and family gathered Saturday, Oct. 8 at Boothbay Region Art Foundation for the Art in ME awards presentation. There was a great crowd of 50-60 for the presentations by BRAF artist and board member Sarah Wilde. New this year: The placing ribbons were made by artist and potter Ann Hedgecock; each one had a ceramic medallion from which the ribbons hung.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Tragedy on a fine fall weekend

The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wgan.com

Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school

Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Final First Friday a laid-back event

The First Friday Art Tours of the 2022 season ended Oct. 7. Traditionally the most low-key First Friday of any year, it nonetheless was an opportunity to take in some great art, conversation, and delightful refreshment!. Karen Swatsberg said this was Gold/Smith Gallery’s 48th year! How is that even possible,...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum

Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine family businesses honored for going the extra mile

From lobsters to pet supplies, a range of Maine businesses were honored at the 22nd Maine Family Business Awards Wednesday for going the extra mile. Winners include the Kennebec Cabin Co. of Manchester, whose owners achieved worldwide fame via the "Maine Cabin Masters" reality show, and Farmington's Franklin Printing, which was recognized for making technology upgrades during the pandemic.
MAINE STATE

