‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 19, episode 2 (10/13/22): How to watch, livestream, time, date, channel

“Grey’s Anatomy” is back with the second episode of season 19. Here’s how you can watch the long-running medical drama including fuboTV. Episode two titled “Wasn’t Expecting That” will air tonight, Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. If you’re one of the streaming types, you can sign up for “Grey’s Anatomy” via fuboTV and get a 7-day free trial. FuboTV’s pricing starts at $64.99 monthly.
‘Halloween Ends’: How to stream the horror epic on Peacock

The highly anticipated “Halloween Ends” hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 14. Here’s how you can watch the slasher horror sequel. “Halloween Ends” is being shown in movie theaters. You can buy tickets via AMC, Regal or Fandango. You can also search for tickets via Google or another search engine.
