Grubic retirement announced
Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
abc27.com
New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Pierogis in all of Pennsylvania
An Eastern European delicacy that you can find in just about every corner of the state, pierogis are among Pennsylvania's most beloved foods. Whether you're looking for a savory or sweet treat, you can never go wrong with a helping of homemade pierogis and you can find some of the best at this small shop in Lancaster County.
abc27.com
Lancaster County shoe factory renovation to be completed soon
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Gerberich Payne Shoe Factory renovation is set to be completed by Feb. 1, 2022 and will now be Mount Joy Senior Apartments. The new complex will provide assisted housing for senior citizens with cost adjusted rent dependent on the individuals Area Median Income (AMI).
abc27.com
New store coming to ‘The Point’ in Central Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone. The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate. The new store...
Kohl's stores nationwide will once again be closed on Thanksgiving
YORK, Pa. — Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, the department store company announced Tuesday. "Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said on its website. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.
abc27.com
Social Security to receive significant boost, but is it enough to counter inflation?
(WHTM) — Seniors could soon get a much-needed boost in monthly payments. Social Security is set to announce the biggest benefit hike since 1981. Patricia Barrow lives in Harrisburg, and she says seniors are feeling the pinch of inflation. “Nowadays we really have to work longer. A lot of...
Shamaine Daniels makes her case to replace Scott Perry during 45-minute PennLive interview
Editor’s note: For the latest on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Shamaine Daniels on Thursday fielded questions from PennLive staff as well as community members on topics impacting residents of the 10th U.S. House district.
abc27.com
ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
abc27.com
New hotel opening soon in Camp Hill
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new SpringHill Suites hotel will be officially opening its doors for guests on Thursday, Oct. 13. The new, 124-suite hotel, is located off Route 15 and surrounded by an array of restaurants and other businesses such as Trader Joe’s, Texas Roadhouse, Bonefish Grill, and more. The new Marriott International franchised hotel is also located within minutes of UPMC and Penn State Holy Spirit hospital.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Warehouses, bakeries, furniture stores and other new businesses coming to central Pa.
A developer is planning to build three warehouses totaling two million square feet of space across from Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township. A trio of companies selling baked goods -- Crumbl Cookies, Mr. Sticky’s and Nothing Bundt Cakes -- have their eyes set on the West Shore.
NJ soccer player dies unexpectedly at Pennsylvania college
A junior from Gloucester County died at York College of Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm. Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.
Target will open new store at former Kmart location next month
A new Target store is opening in less than a month in Lebanon County. The retailer, which sells everything from groceries to apparel, furniture, electronics and toys has announced it will open the new 117,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart location at 1745 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township on Nov. 6.
State game lands grow by 158 acres in central Pennsylvania
State Game Lands 145 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has grown to nearly 3,000 acres with the recent addition of 158 acres transferred to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from Natural Lands. The forested tract lies adjacent to the existing 2,816 acres already included in the game lands. It provides refuge...
abc27.com
Sweet changes coming to historic Lancaster County candy shop
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday the long-time owner and operator of Miesse Candies in Lancaster announced that she will be retiring. For the past 12 years, Tracy Artus, the previous owner of Miesse Candies, has worked to expand the 150-year-old candy business by adding new attractions such as adding old-fashioned ice cream options, adding a soda fountain, and maintaining a close relationship with the surrounding Lancaster community.
Local Pa. school district will not vote on proposed decade-long tax abatement
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Palmyra Area School District (PASD) will not approve a proposed 10-year-long Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) tax abatement, Superintendent Dr. Bernie Kepler confirmed in a phone call with abc27 on Wednesday afternoon. The Lebanon County Commissioners and the Palmyra Borough Council recently approved the tax abatement for the construction […]
visitlancastercity.com
Lancaster City Named Best Small City in America
Personal finance website WalletHub recently named Lancaster City the best small city in America!. WalletHub compared 1,300 cities with populations between 25,000–100,000 people on measures of affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life, and safety. Not surprisingly, Lancaster City landed in first place. Check out the full...
Arby’s restaurant in Lower Paxton Township is closing
The countdown is on until Arby’s restaurant in Lower Paxton Township closes. The establishment’s marquee says the final day for the fast food business at 5101 Jonestown Road is Oct. 23. A manager refused to comment about the closing.
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
