York County, PA

fcfreepress

Grubic retirement announced

Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County shoe factory renovation to be completed soon

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) – The former Gerberich Payne Shoe Factory renovation is set to be completed by Feb. 1, 2022 and will now be Mount Joy Senior Apartments. The new complex will provide assisted housing for senior citizens with cost adjusted rent dependent on the individuals Area Median Income (AMI).
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New store coming to ‘The Point’ in Central Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone. The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate. The new store...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Kohl's stores nationwide will once again be closed on Thanksgiving

YORK, Pa. — Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, the department store company announced Tuesday. "Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said on its website. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.
YORK, PA
Howard Friedman
abc27.com

ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

New hotel opening soon in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new SpringHill Suites hotel will be officially opening its doors for guests on Thursday, Oct. 13. The new, 124-suite hotel, is located off Route 15 and surrounded by an array of restaurants and other businesses such as Trader Joe’s, Texas Roadhouse, Bonefish Grill, and more. The new Marriott International franchised hotel is also located within minutes of UPMC and Penn State Holy Spirit hospital.
CAMP HILL, PA
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Utz Brands#Coo Of Post Holdings#The Utz Board#Dickinson College#Post Consumer Brands#The Kraft Heinz Company#Kraft Heinz#Hanover
Beach Radio

NJ soccer player dies unexpectedly at Pennsylvania college

A junior from Gloucester County died at York College of Pennsylvania after being found unresponsive in his dorm. Dr. Richard Satterlee, the York College Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, said in a statement that Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, 21, from the Mullica Hill section of Harrison Township was found Saturday morning and later pronounced dead. He said there was no indication of a threat to the campus but did not disclose the circumstances of Ruehlicke's death.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
abc27.com

Sweet changes coming to historic Lancaster County candy shop

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday the long-time owner and operator of Miesse Candies in Lancaster announced that she will be retiring. For the past 12 years, Tracy Artus, the previous owner of Miesse Candies, has worked to expand the 150-year-old candy business by adding new attractions such as adding old-fashioned ice cream options, adding a soda fountain, and maintaining a close relationship with the surrounding Lancaster community.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Local Pa. school district will not vote on proposed decade-long tax abatement

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Palmyra Area School District (PASD) will not approve a proposed 10-year-long Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) tax abatement, Superintendent Dr. Bernie Kepler confirmed in a phone call with abc27 on Wednesday afternoon. The Lebanon County Commissioners and the Palmyra Borough Council recently approved the tax abatement for the construction […]
PALMYRA, PA
visitlancastercity.com

Lancaster City Named Best Small City in America

Personal finance website WalletHub recently named Lancaster City the best small city in America!. WalletHub compared 1,300 cities with populations between 25,000–100,000 people on measures of affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life, and safety. Not surprisingly, Lancaster City landed in first place. Check out the full...
LANCASTER, PA
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

