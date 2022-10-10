Read full article on original website
wdet.org
Detroit artist uses embroidery to drive social change in a new exhibit
“The World We Need” is a new art exhibition focused on radical change for a more just world. The show features work in a variety of mediums from local, regional and national artists. An exhibition opening will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6-9 p.m. at Swords into...
Detroit’s official historian to give first annual lecture at site of 1967 rebellion’s start
Instead of focusing on the uprising’s violent history, Jamon Jordan will detail how Detroit recovered and continues to thrive
Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color
Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
Erica Campbell and Deborah Joy Winans headline ‘Sisters with Superpowers’ in Detroit on Oct. 13 @ 6:30pm ET at the Tigers Club
With a commitment to highlighting women who are change agents and dedicated to making a difference, rolling out announces Sisters with Superpowers (SWS) Dinner & Awards Gala. Sisters with Superpowers Dinner & Awards Gala – Detroit Edition, will be held on October 13 at the Tigers Club, Comerica Park. This event is powered by Chevrolet and sponsored by ATT and the Detroit Tigers. The event’s keynote speaker will be Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and author, Erica Campbell.
Most Holy Redeemer Church has been thriving in Southwest Detroit for decades
As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring the places that help make our community unique, we visited Most Holy Redeemer Church which has been a part of Southwest Detroit for over 140 years.
Detroit brunch fave Hudson Cafe is opening a suburban location
The long-standing spot is plotting a second location in Northville
MSNBC to air documentary about Michael Thompson, who served Michigan’s longest non-violent prison sentence after selling pot
The Flint native was granted clemency by Gov. Whitmer in 2020
Opinion: Detroit’s Birwood Wall is exactly why CRT should be taught in schools
The concrete wall on Eight Mile and Wyoming received a historic marker
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the hair stylist behind Lizzo’s Emmy win
Native Detroiter Lizzo’s Emmy win was significant in more ways than one. Her show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” was named best competitive program. But did you know that the series’ hair stylist was born and raised in Detroit and has an Eastpointe salon?. Chantelle...
michiganchronicle.com
Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert
“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Eight Mile Wall, once used to segregate Blacks and whites, gets historical dedication
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Birwood Wall once separated races in Detroit. "It is really important to remember this history of discrimination in this city. It still casts its shadow today," Mayor Mike Duggan said. That wall from Eight Mile Road to Pembroke Avenue, built in 1941, was used to...
wdet.org
Documentary follows the restoration of historic Boblo boat
Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale is a documentary film told from the perspective of one of the steamboats that used to take passengers to the Detroit-area theme park, Boblo Island. “I thought it would be magical to have the narration from the perspective of SS Columbia, the Boblo boat...
wdet.org
Detroit, community partners launch program to plant 75,000 trees
Detroit is partnering with American Forests and a number of other state and local conservation groups on an initiative to grow more trees in the city. The $30 million program intends to plant 75,000 trees over the next five years. Officials say the project makes use of American Forests’ tree...
wcsx.com
Win Tickets to Classic Seger: Bob Seger’s Greatest Hits Live
With a career spanning over 50 years, and 75 million records sold worldwide including seven multi-platinum, four platinum and two gold album certifications, Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame member Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band is one of the best-selling musical acts of all time. Classic Seger is...
White Detroit cop tells Black woman he’s Blacker than her
We’ve covered a lot of cops saying a lot of wild s**t over the years but this is a new one, a new low even. The Black Information Network hipped us to this story in the AP about a white cop in Detroit who came out of his face so crazy while trying to “help” a Black woman. 59-year-old Tracy Douglas was physically assaulted by a woman and her boyfriend after accidentally dinging their car door while opening her own.
michiganchronicle.com
New Research Reveals that Black Workers Have Borne the Brunt of Metro Detroit’s Inequitable Labor Market and Uneven Economic Growth
In the years following the Great Recession, Metro Detroit showed promise of a strong economic rebound. But new research shows that the region’s recovery was racially uneven, and persistent racial inequities in housing, income, and other key measures of well-being have constrained the region’s economic growth. Advancing Workforce...
Detroit to pay more than $1M over police brutality lawsuit after bloody summer of protests
Protesters were beaten and pepper-sprayed during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd
wdet.org
Oakland County politics in the wake of the midterms
Oakland County’s politics are changing. Once a longtime Republican stronghold, a majority of voters in the region supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020. Between that time, county voters have been supporting Gretchen Whitmer for governor. But lately things have been changing in the Detroit suburb. Democrats...
wdet.org
The most pressing issues in the Detroit school board race
There are 18 candidates but only four seats available on the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. Like all communities since the pandemic hit, the Detroit public school district has faced problems. Things like chronic absenteeism, mental health challenges and learning loss have all impacted Detroit schools. Whoever makes up...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit’s North End: A Journey Into the Past, a Look at the Present, and the Hope for its Future
Detroit’s North End, at least for the last six-plus decades, has been overwhelmingly comprised of African Americans, churches of multiple denominations, small-to-medium businesses, engaged community groups, and culturally affluent artists. Nevertheless, like most communities in Detroit these days, the North End has been victimized by urban blight, flight, and poverty.
