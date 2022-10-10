Ever notice that dogs and seals or sea lions seem to have a lot in common? Cute, whiskery faces. Sweet, intelligent eyes. The same playful spirit. It’s probably no surprise, then, that a dog owner recently captured video of one of these marine mammals attempting to play a game of fetch with him and his dog. It’s even less surprising that the cute clip went viral, with more than 2 million views to date.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO