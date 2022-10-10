ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death at Detention Facility

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PG0O_0iTTw7FN00

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later pronounced dead at the LCSO's Detention Facility Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's office, a corrections officer found the 45-year-old inmate unresponsive shortly after midnight on Oct.9 during a routine cell check.

Although life-saving measures were attempted, the inmate was pronounced dead on the scene.

The inmate was housed alone in his cell at the time of the incident and no foul-play was suspected, according to LCSO.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Officer involved shooting in Jackson County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sneads PD has second officer-involved shooting in 3 months

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jackson County dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road, north of Sneads. Law enforcement were unable to locate the suspect and were given a description of the vehicle the suspect may be driving. A Sneads officer […]
SNEADS, FL
WCTV

Man stabbed to death outside Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night, said a Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Deputies reportedly responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the store located near the intersection of Capital Circle Southwest and West Tennessee Street.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WALB 10

18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
CAIRO, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a suspect is in custody for a bank robbery last month. Police say 26-year-old Demetrius Williams robbed the Synovus Bank at 1881 West Tenessee Street on Sept.15. At first, he told a bank teller he was there to open a new account, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Ballard Road Tuesday evening. LCSO deputies closed the roadway around 7 p.m. Tuesday while an investigation began and reopened the roadway around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to LCSO, a...
LEON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmate#Corrections Officer#Lcso#Detention Facility
WCTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked. Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports. Soon after the officers arrived, they located...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

1 injured in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
THOMASVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
donalsonvillenews.com

Drug bust results in ten arrests

After receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens, Sheriff Heath. Elliott launched an investigation on the sale of narcotics on Plain Street in Donalsonville. On October 5th, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Georgia State Patrol, conducted a probable cause narcotics search warrant on a residence on Plain Street in Donalsonville.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating shootings late Friday, early Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate shootings Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee. Police say Friday night, just before 11 pm, a man suffered serious injuries after a shooting at Hickory Hill Apartments, on Jackson Bluff Rd. TPD says no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. This is at least the third shooting this year in that area of Jackson Bluff Rd.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Pelham police need community help to find missing man

The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
PELHAM, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy