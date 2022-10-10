Hudson was 2nd in Douglas County Sheriff's primary, asks voters to write him in

The Douglas County chief deputy sheriff who finished just short in the Democratic Party primary election is now asking voters to write in his name in the general election in the sheriff's race.

While state law is clear, Hudson is disqualified from the race because he ran in the primary, he cited the ongoing and seemingly never-ending drama of the Douglas County Sheriff’s race as a reason for people to write in his name as a protest vote.

“It appears that one, if not both candidates, are covered in controversy, dipped in drama and laced in lies,” said Hudson in a Facebook video announcing his “endorsement.”

“Send a message out to both candidates. Write my name in.”

Hudson finished in second place in the Democratic primary election, falling to Greg Gonzalez by a margin of 51% to 48%.

Since then, Gonzalez and his Republican opponent Aaron Hanson, have traded barbs.

“The candidates are talking about racist tweets, questionable uses of force, questionable backgrounds and stolen emails,” said Hudson.

The candidates are seeking to replace Tim Dunning, who retired in 2020. Dunning has endorsed Hanson .

