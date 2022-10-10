Suspect steals, wrecks Mount Airy Fire Department SUV, dies on scene, fire department says

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after allegedly stealing a fire department vehicle and wrecking it.

According to the Mount Airy Fire Department, around 4 a.m. Monday they were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 52 South and Fancy Gap Road.

When they got on the scene, they found that a 2001 Ford Expedition SUV that belonged to the fire department had been stolen and that the suspect had wrecked it. The driver was ejected and was dead on the scene.

Fire officials say that the vehicle had flipped several times. The Mount Airy Police Department is investigating further.

