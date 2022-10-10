Effective: 2022-10-14 04:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Luzerne; Susquehanna; Wyoming Areas of Dense Fog Will Impact the Morning Commute Dense valley fog has developed this morning and is leading to visibility as low as a quarter mile at times. Allow extra time to reach your destination and reduce speed when encountering areas of poor visibility. Fog will dissipate between 9 and 10 am this morning.

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO