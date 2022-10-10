ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

For Southern Tier family, attending Bills game on Sunday is a sign of amazing progress

By Jeff Preval
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZcAV_0iTTv7Ha00

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – For one Chautauqua County family, attending Sunday’s Bills game will be a sign of the amazing progress they’ve made as a family.

Last winter, a devastating fire killed their one-year-old son and brother . Two other children in the home suffered severe burns.

Pictures of the Taylor family on their journey to rebuild show that even with a broken heart they’re still able to smile. The severe burns on their daughter Elliye and their son Miles — a constant reminder of that awful day.

“There’s things that we’ve had to adapt through and I guess that’s just part of us being a family,” said Joshua Taylor, their father.

Last winter, an electrical issue at their home in Sherman caused it to go up in flames. Their mother Tiffany and sons Holden and Archer made it out safely. Elliye and Miles jumped from the second floor. But one-year-old Watson was not able to make it out.

“It’ll never be normal again, it’s changed everyone’s life,” Taylor said.

The Taylor family, with the help of the community, has been lifted up. Elliye and Miles have gotten better, with the help of doctors in Pittsburgh. Elliye is now back in school and Miles doing tutoring. Elliye will be in a school play in a couple of weeks.

“It’s still you know, getting used to being home and such it’s getting better for sure I can’t exactly say how Miles is doing but I think he’s doing a lot better,” Elliye said.

Elliye and her dad will be looking for some fight from the Bills on Sunday. They’ll be going to their first Bills game. Their tickets behind the Bills bench were raffled off and those tickets were donated to the Taylor family. It’s the first time they’ll be able to do something really fun since their lives were changed forever.

They plan on getting to their seats early to get autographs. The family is just asking for your prayers, however, if you’d like to make a donation to the family, you can do so by visiting a local Community Bank and donating to the Taylor Fire fund.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally Abandoned

Indiana is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story about the neighborhood known as River Ridge in southern Indiana near the border of Kentucky. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sherman, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Sports
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Lansbury
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Southern Tier#American Football
WOMI Owensboro

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
AccuWeather

Fall kicks off with wintry weather in the Northeast

Residents of the northeastern United States can officially say goodbye to summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say typical fall temperatures and the risk of frost are in the offing for the region into next week. A sweeping cold front on Thursday brought rounds of rain and gusty showers to many areas across...
ENVIRONMENT
Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident

An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver in custody after hitting parked car, leaving the scene

One person is in police custody following an overnight accident in Erie. Calls went out for this accident just before midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of West 32nd Street. Erie Police report a driver lost control and collided with a parked car in a driveway. When first responders arrived on the scene they did […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fairview man cited for disorderly conduct at casino

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was cited for disorderly conduct after urinating in the casino parking lot and making lewd gestures toward a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Presque Isle Downs and Casino security contacted PSP at about 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 9 about an altercation at the center bar. A PSP trooper arrived to find a […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy