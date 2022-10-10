ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

930 AM KMPT

Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building

A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana

This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Snow touches down in central Montana

MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck

Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

President of Fuel Fitness Quits After Gym Closures in Montana

In a piece of wonderful news, and a WIN for the consumers here in Montana, Fuel Fitness President Michael Burks has announced his resignation from Fuel Fitness. You may remember last week when I reported on his 4-page rant fueled by who knows what. Mr. Burks was certainly a dangerous face to be on a company, and it seems he may have come to his senses.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On

I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Will Montana Beat the Freezing Sprinkler Blowout Challenge?

It is Winterize time! Montana scrambles for lawn sprinkler system bookings. The hiss of the water coming up through the system kept the greenery going through the heat of the summer season, now it's time to book the people who winterize the automatic lawn sprinklers. Make an appointment because those folks are booking up now.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

