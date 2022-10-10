Read full article on original website
When It Comes To Pulled Pork, Who Has The Best In Montana?
I grew up near the Barbeque Capital of the country; BBQ is just a part of life there, and cooking it is one of my passions in life. In fact, one of the only things I like better than cooking BBQ is eating the stuff. Here in Montana, we have...
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
NBCMontana
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana
This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
3 Mouth-Watering Wild Game Recipes Everyone Will Love in Montana
Don’t Suffer through Gamey Tasting Dinners Anymore. In Montana, hunting is a way of life. It’s in our blood, our DNA, it’s just what we do here. While there are a plethora of deer, elk, antelope and other game animals to hunt, there’s a big drawback for many people: they can’t stomach the taste.
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
montanarightnow.com
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter’s Truck
Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
President of Fuel Fitness Quits After Gym Closures in Montana
In a piece of wonderful news, and a WIN for the consumers here in Montana, Fuel Fitness President Michael Burks has announced his resignation from Fuel Fitness. You may remember last week when I reported on his 4-page rant fueled by who knows what. Mr. Burks was certainly a dangerous face to be on a company, and it seems he may have come to his senses.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On
I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
Will Montana Beat the Freezing Sprinkler Blowout Challenge?
It is Winterize time! Montana scrambles for lawn sprinkler system bookings. The hiss of the water coming up through the system kept the greenery going through the heat of the summer season, now it's time to book the people who winterize the automatic lawn sprinklers. Make an appointment because those folks are booking up now.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Red Lodge Man Honored by Montana Guard for Flood Relief Support
Shortly after the historic flooding hit Southcentral and Southwestern Montana this summer, I attended a press conference with numerous state, local and federal officials in Red Lodge. While there, I caught up with Lt. Colonel Noah Genger who was travelling with Major General Pete Hronek, the Adjutant General in charge...
realtree.com
Montana Man Discovers Mountain Lion Frequenting His Backyard at Night
After noticing two dead deer covered in debris under a tree in his Montana backyard, Gene Crowe decided to install a game camera to see what animal was responsible. When he checked his camera, he caught images of a large mountain lion prowling about on his Willow Creek property. “I’m...
Is This Famous Landmark The Most Haunted House In Montana?
With cooler temperatures moving in and leaves changing, both the fall and Halloween seasons are upon us here in Montana, which means all kinds of candy, costumes, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spice, and everything haunted. Plus, who doesn't love a great ghost story, right?. I realize that a whole lot of...
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
Montana man recounts spotting pack of wolverines in Teton wilderness
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime sighting that one Montana man was lucky enough to see. Doug MacCartney saw not one, not two, but a pack of about a dozen wolverines while hiking in the Teton wilderness.
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
