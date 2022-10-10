ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

By JAY REEVES
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZzqQ_0iTTu0zs00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian's onslaught, and Brenda Palmer's place is among them. By the government's count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.

Yet turning on the lights in a wrecked mobile home that's likely beyond repair and reeks of dried river mud and mold isn't much solace to people who lost a lifetime of work in a few hours of wind, rain and rising seawater. Sorting through soggy old photos of her kids in the shaded ruins of her carport, Palmer couldn't help but cry.

“Everybody says, ’You can’t save everything, mom,' ” she said. “You know, it’s my life. It’s MY life. It’s gone.”

With the major search for victims over and a large swath of Florida's southwest coast settling in for the long slog of recovering from a rare direct hit by a major hurricane, residents are bracing for what will be months, if not years, of work. Mourning lost heirlooms will be hard; so will fights with insurance companies and decisions about what to do next.

Around the corner from the Palmers in Coach Light Manor, a retirement community of 179 mobile homes that was flooded by two creeks and a canal, a sad realization hit Susan Colby sometime between the first time she saw her soggy home after Ian and Sunday, when she was picking through its remains.

“I’m 86 years old, and I’m homeless," she said. “It’s just crazy. I mean, never in my life did I dream that I wouldn’t have a home. But it’s gone.”

State officials confirmed eight more deaths linked to the storm late Monday, bringing Florida's toll to 102 — just over half of those in hardest-hit Lee County, where the powerful Category 4 hurricane came ashore with 155 mph (259 kph ) winds on Sept 28. Overall, 111 deaths have been blamed on the storm, also including five deaths in North Carolina, one in Virginia and three in Cuba.

It was the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century behind Hurricane Katrina, which left about 1,400 people dead, and Hurricane Sandy, which killed 233 despite weakening to a tropical storm just before landfall.

At a makeshift memorial set up in a downtown park along the Caloosahatchee River, Holly Harmon got tearful Monday while placing yellow roses beside photos of people lost to the storm. She said it was the first time she had been able to visit because she had to wait for an inspector from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess damage to her home.

“My heart is just hurting for so many of the people we’ve known and grown with and everything they’ve lost,” said Harmon, 27.

While Gov. Ron DeSantis has heaped lavish praise on his administration for the early phases of the recovery, including getting running water and lights back on and erecting a temporary bridge to Pine Island, much more remains to be done. There are still mountains of debris to remove; it's hard to find a road that isn't lined with waterlogged carpet, ruined furniture, moldy mattresses and pieces of homes.

On the road to Estero Island, scene of the worst damage to Fort Myers Beach, workers are using heavy machines with huge grapples to snatch debris out of swampy areas and deposit it into trucks. Boats of all sizes, from dinghies to huge shrimpers and charter fishing vessels, block roads and sit atop buildings.

DeSantis said at least some of the roadmap for the coming months in southwest Florida may come from the Florida Panhandle, where Category 5 Hurricane Michael wiped out Mexico Beach and much of Panama City in 2018. Panama City leaders will be brought in to offer advice on the cleanup, DeSantis told a weekend news conference.

“They're going to come down on the ground, they're going to inspect, and then they've going to offer some advice to the local officials here in Lee County, Fort Myers Beach and other places,” DeSantis said. “You can do what you want. You don't have to accept their advice. But I tell you that was a major, major effort.”

In a region full of retirees, many of whom moved South to get away from the chill of Northern winters, Luther Marth worries that it might be more difficult for some to recover from the psychological effects of Ian than the physical destruction. Two men in their 70s already have taken their own lives after seeing the destruction, officials said.

Fort Myers was sideswiped by Hurricane Irma in 2017, but Marth said that storm was nothing like Ian, and the emotional toll will be greater, especially for older folks.

“I’m 88 years old. People my age struggle," said Marth, who counts himself and his wife, Jacqueline, among the lucky despite losing a car and thousands of dollars worth of fishing gear, tools and more when their garage filled with more than 5 feet (1.52 meters) of water.

“If you got wiped out financially, you don’t want to start over again. You don’t have the will to start again,” Marth said. "So those are the people my heart breaks for.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
moderncampground.com

29 RV Parks & Resorts In Florida Temporarily Closed After Hurricane Ian

At least 29 RV parks and resorts are temporarily closed as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to information gathered so far from the Florida Campground and RV Park Association (FCRVA), as per the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association. “I’m happy to report that...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Industry
City
Panama City, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Industry
Lee County, FL
Business
City
Fort Myers, FL
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridaconstructionnews.com

Contractors picked for emergency work on Sanibel Causeway

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Superior Construction and Ajax Paving are completing emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway in Lee County, after Hurricane Ian washed out parts of the three-mile, three-bridge link. The goal is to have...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge

Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago yesterday. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WINKNEWS.com

The dangers that hide in the water after a hurricane

Most of us know not to go in the water right after a hurricane because it is polluted with many things that can make you sick or injure you. Now, 15 days after Ian hit Southwest Florida, some people are returning to business as usual, even going for a swim at the beach.
ENVIRONMENT
wild941.com

Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old

On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

13 Lee County schools expected to open on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday

More schools are getting the go-ahead to open next week in Lee County, along with temporary campuses and hot spots to help with internet access. That’s just some of the important information Lee County school officials discussed during a Thursday news conference. The 13 schools that are expected to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Irma#Hurricane Sandy#Mobile Homes
WINKNEWS.com

Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian

It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
ESTERO, FL
spartanshield.org

Sanibel in pieces after Hurricane Ian

A formerly pretty island with beautiful beaches and shops is now cut off from the mainland of Florida and in pieces after Hurricane Ian hit. Category four Hurricane Ian, originally forecasted as heading towards Tampa, changed direction and landed on Sanibel and Captiva Island on September 28. With winds reaching...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
bocaratontribune.com

Study: Hurricane-battered Southwest Florida Becomes Nation’s Most Overvalued Housing Market

Even With Threat of Storms, Sunshine State Remains Popular Destination. Boca Raton, FL – Southwest Florida, still dealing with widespread destruction from Hurricane Ian, has become the nation’s most overvalued housing market, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan...
CAPE CORAL, FL
newsy.com

Florida Business Owners Paid It Forward When Storm Took A Turn

Harlem Heights is a poor, majority Hispanic community in Florida. Residents there say they feel neglected after Hurricane Ian hit the area — but owners of a business located hours away are changing that. After the storm nearly hit his family, Peter Gangi decided to pay it forward by...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
125K+
Followers
133K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy