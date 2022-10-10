ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers players stand by HC Brandon Staley's risky fourth-down call

By Valentina Martinez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
It was a wild afternoon for the Chargers when they faced the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Their 30-28 victory almost slipped away after Brandon Staley decided not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining.

Instead, Staley called a timeout, and Justin Herbert threw a slant to Mike Williams on fourth-and-1, which was broken up by rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

“It just really felt like the slant to (WR) Mike (Williams) was going to be the play call there,” Staley said.” It just didn’t go down for us, but I had a lot of confidence in our defense to go out there and get them stopped.”

Cleveland got the ball back with L.A. hanging on to its two-point lead. The Browns had zero timeouts left and made it to the Bolts’ 35 to set up for a winning field goal.

Chargers fans everywhere held their breaths as Cleveland’s rookie kicker Cade York took the field. The former LSU product missed the 54-yard field goal attempt and Los Angeles escaped with a win.

Despite the win, many questioned Staley’s decision on fourth down. Nevertheless, he explained his aggressive call postgame.

“I just wanted to finish the game with the ball,” Staley said. “I felt like we liked the play and we liked the matchup. We knew what coverage they were going to be in. We wanted to finish the game on our terms on third down. We felt like we had a good run-up against that defense. We had a pass solution. They defended it well.”

Afterward, players of the team defended Staley’s risky call, including Herbert, who admired his coach’s belief in the team’s ability to be successful on a nail-biting play.

“I think it says a lot that he believes in us,” Herbert said. “ Just like I believe in our offensive line, our receivers, and our running backs. I knew that we would go out there and convert. It did not go our way, unfortunately, but we were riding with that play. The defense came with that big stop when we were down.”

Even safety Derwin James supported his coach, which should be a testament to this team’s camaraderie.

“We are with them. We are going for it even though they didn’t get it, so what we have to go out there and get a stop. It’s on us to get the stop, we believe in our offense, we are going to go for it again. We don’t care.”

Although Staley’s call didn’t go as planned, it should be a comforting sight to see that his players stood behind his decision. The Chargers have some polishing up to do; however, the solidarity within a team is a factor that is paramount to a winning franchise.

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick comments on Kendrick Bourne, following sideline argument

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick supported wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, following the team’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. The two were shown having an animated sideline conversation during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Nevertheless, it appears that nothing major came of it. The coach publicly supported his wide receiver during his weekly radio appearance on The Greg Hill Show.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

