NBC Los Angeles

Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 Postponed, Rescheduled for Friday

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will have to wait another day before resuming their American League Divisional Series. Thursday’s Game 2 has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast for New York. The contest has been rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
Padres Even NLDS With Dodgers 5-3 After Back-and-Forth Battle in Game 2

The most important moment of Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers came in the sixth inning. The Padres had cut the Dodgers five-run lead down to two, and had runners on first and second with one out. They had stolen back all the momentum and were primed to complete a remarkable comeback.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS

If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night. As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.
LOS ANGELES, CA

