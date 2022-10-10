Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 Postponed, Rescheduled for Friday
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will have to wait another day before resuming their American League Divisional Series. Thursday’s Game 2 has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast for New York. The contest has been rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
NBC Los Angeles
Padres Even NLDS With Dodgers 5-3 After Back-and-Forth Battle in Game 2
The most important moment of Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers came in the sixth inning. The Padres had cut the Dodgers five-run lead down to two, and had runners on first and second with one out. They had stolen back all the momentum and were primed to complete a remarkable comeback.
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS
If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night. As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.
NBC Los Angeles
Could a Phillies World Series Win Really Trigger an Economic Downturn? History Says Yes, But Logic Says No
This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. By day, I'm a mild-mannered financial journalist and intermittent newsletter writer. By night, I'm a rabid Philadelphia sports fan. So naturally, with my beloved Phillies making their first playoff appearance since 2011, several people in my contacts sent...
