Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced
ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game. Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker. This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning will serve...
Wichita Eagle
The Extra Point: Alabama Women’s Soccer Team Performance
The Crimson Tide women’s soccer team is undefeated as they are currently ranked No. 4. Their last game was against LSU with a final score of 5-0, making Alabama have a dominating winning streak. During the game, Alabama may have felt worried after LSU appeared to have made a...
Comments / 0