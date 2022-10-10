Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
No. 9 Ole Miss vs Auburn: How to watch Saturday’s game
No. 9 Ole Miss will try to remain perfect on Saturday as they host Auburn in their third SEC clash of the season. The Rebels (6-0, 2-0 SEC) have lost six straight matchups with the Tigers, and trail the all-time series 35-10. The Tigers are in the midst of a...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss volleyball drops tough match at No. 19 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Ole Miss had its chances against No. 19 Kentucky, but big runs proved costly in the end as the Rebels fell 3-1 inside Memorial Coliseum Wednesday night. The Rebels (7-10, 3-4 SEC) fell victim to three massive 10-point runs from the Wildcats (11-5, 6-1 SEC) that cost them a pair of sets. Unable to get its offense going, Ole Miss was outhit .278 to .155 in the match. Vivian Miller tallied a team-high 10 kills, followed by Sasha Ratliff and Anna Bair with eight each.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss NFF chapter to honor Gresham III, Haik
The Ole Miss Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame will honor Walton Gresham III with its Contribution to Amateur Football Award and Mac Haik with the Distinguished American Award Saturday when the Rebels host Auburn. Kickoff for the ESPN telecast is set for 11 a.m....
Oxford Eagle
Oxford comes up short against Madison Central in emotional North Half semifinal match
Oxford volleyball saw their season come to a close on Thursday as they were knocked out of the playoffs by Madison Central in the North Half semifinals. The Lady Chargers (30-10) were blitzed out of the gates by a Jaguars squad that was firing on all cylinders throughout the match en route to a 3-1 victory (25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21).
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Bree Lyons becomes school’s all-time leader in kills
In a year full of milestones, Oxford volleyball celebrated another historic achievement this week as outside hitter Bree Lyons broke Maggie Hobson’s school record for career kills with 988. The senior captain broke the record with her third kill in the Chargers’ three-set thriller with Brandon last week, and...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford trying to win the battle of “explosives” against red-hot Clinton
Oxford football is losing the battle of explosives. The Chargers (3-3, 1-2 Region 2-6A) have lost back-to-back games against Tupelo and Germantown after a 3-1 start to the season, and are now in jeopardy of suffering their first losing season in over a decade with a difficult stretch of games awaiting them.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford sweeps Southaven to reach North Half semis
Oxford volleyball moved one step closer to a state title on Tuesday as they took care of business in the second round of the 6A playoffs with a sweep of Southaven (25-6, 25-10, 25-8). The Lady Chargers dominated through all three sets as they cruised to a victory behind strong...
Oxford Eagle
OHS band marches to victory
This weekend on Saturday, October 8th, Oxford High School Band represented the Oxford School District proudly as Tupelo hosted two competitions in which the Chargers performed and brought home winnings. After first earning “All-Superior” ratings at the State Marching Festival, they went on to take 1st place in both Color...
Oxford Eagle
OHS Homecoming parade set for Wednesday, Oct. 12
Oxford High School will host its Homecoming parade on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.. The parade will run from the Ford Center on the University campus to Oxford Intermediate School. The route will run east on University avenue, before turning north onto the square. The parade will turn left...
Oxford Eagle
Two new medical cannabis dispensaries licensed in Oxford
Two new medical cannabis dispensaries received licenses to operate from the state this week, the Mississippi Department of Revenue reported on Wednesday. Star Buds Oxford and AES Enterprises Incoportated each received licenses to operate in Lafayette County, bringing the total number of licensed dispensaries in the county to six. The...
Oxford Eagle
Charleston man sentenced to more than 18 years in drug trafficking case
A Charleston man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Oct. 8-10
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Oct. 8. Nigel Washington, 23....
