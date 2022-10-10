Read full article on original website
Intelligence Report Reveals Where Russia is Making Progress Amid Failures
Russia is making progress "very slowly" in central Donbas, where it is executing offensive operations, according to the British Ministry of Defence.
With Putin, Palestinian leader rules out US role as mediator
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinian president on Thursday used an audience with Vladimir Putin to denounce the United States, telling the Russian leader that he has no faith in Washington as a Mideast peace broker. Abbas spoke with Putin at a regional summit in Astana, Kazakhstan. His...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia is keeping up its targeted attacks on critical infrastructure across Ukraine, in a fifth straight day of intensified bombardments.Multiple Russian missile strikes shook the capital of the Zaphorizhzhia region overnight as the city continued to be a focal point for Russian fire.Zaporizhzhia regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh said Friday morning several explosions were reported in the city overnight at infrastructure facilities, causing fires. Preliminary reports mentioned no victims.Russian forces have struck the regional capital and the surrounding area continuously in recent days and weeks, creating concerns about the safety of the nearby nuclear power plant.The regional capital...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 233 of the invasion
Russia evacuates civilians from Ukraine’s Kherson; Moscow’s forces would be ‘annihilated’ if Putin used nuclear weapons, says EU foreign policy chief
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised tests of long-range cruise missiles, which he described as a successful demonstration of his military’s expanding nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for “actual war,” state media said Thursday. Wednesday’s tests extended a record number...
Mexico says U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. officials have told Mexico that the United States will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.
Soccer: Spain refuses Qatar's request for riot police at World Cup
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spain will not send riot police to Qatar to help safeguard the upcoming soccer World Cup as had been requested by the Middle Eastern country, the Spanish interior ministry said on Friday.
