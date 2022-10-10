Read full article on original website
NBA
Portland's Preseason Is Over, But Preparation For The Regular Season Continues
The Trail Blazers know they’ve still got plenty of work to do before the start of the regular season, but they’re also ready to move on from the preseason. Portland wrapped up their five-game exhibition schedule with a 131-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors in front of a crowd of 18,064 Tuesday night at the Chase Center in a game that saw the defending champs rest their starters.
Mr. ‘Marinahzz’ coming to Seattle for playoff games
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as an online rant has turned into a meme, a song and now, a trip to Seattle. “Everyone in Seattle has been so cool,” Nicky Sarcotta said. Sarcotta, a 23-year-old construction worker from Staten Island, New York, was upset in August when the Seattle Mariners beat his New York Yankees.
247Sports
Kickoff time announced for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA
One of the most exciting matchups at Autzen Stadium in recent memory finally has a kickoff time. On Monday morning, the Pac-12 announced that No. 12 Oregon would host No. 11 UCLA starting at 12:30 PM PT on either FOX or FS1 on October 22nd. Oregon has already announced the game is a sellout except for standing-room-only tickets.
Oregon’s game-time for marquee matchup vs. UCLA Bruins announced
The game time for Oregon’s marquee matchup against the No. 11 UCLA Bruins has officially been set. On October 22, after both teams enjoy a bye week, the No. 12 Ducks and Bruins will kick off in Autzen Stadium at 12:30 PT. The game will be broadcast on FOX, and will be one of the biggest games of the day. As one of the top matchups on the slate of games in college football, there is seemingly a good chance that ESPN’s College GameDay comes to Eugene to set up shop for their weekly show on Saturday mornings. This game will also feature the return of Chip Kelly, one of Oregon’s most historic coaches, with an undefeated Bruins’ team. List LOOK: Ducks bring back the pink 'Stomp Out Cancer' uniforms vs. UCLA
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man to make the journey to Seattle to watch his beloved Mariners make the run of a lifetime
SPOKANE, Wash. - Build it and they will come, and that’s what the Mariners have done for fans across the state of Washington. “It’s going to be electric, it’s 21 years in the making,” Jermany Kight the manager of the kitchen at The Swinging Doors said.
10 key Utah players to watch when Utes face USC
As the USC Trojans prepare for their battle against Utah on October 15, everyone can agree on the following statement: This is easily the biggest challenge of Lincoln Riley’s first season as USC head coach. The Trojans face the Utes in a massive battle, although it would’ve been even...
SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings: UCLA Now No. 1; Utah Set to Host USC
The unbeaten Bruins have the week off before bracing for a trip to take on Oregon.
