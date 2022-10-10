Read full article on original website
WWE Reportedly Interested in Former ROH World Champion
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continues to soldier on. This past Monday's edition of Raw saw the returns of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to WWE, ending a hiatus of over two years. Anderson and Gallows are just the latest additions to the WWE roster, as Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has brought back the likes of Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and Bray Wyatt since taking over creative duties. If the rumor mill is to be believed, those signings don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
AEW Star Returns, Brings Back Popular WWE Gimmick
Shawn Spears made his surprise return to AEW programming on this week's AEW Dynamite. "The Chairman" hadn't been seen since losing a Steel Cage Match against Wardlow back in May and his recent social media activity had fans thinking he might be leaving the promotion. This week's Dynamite featured a tag team match between Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. The Factory, which the reigning TNT and ROH TV Champions won with ease. They were then surrounded by The Embassy, only for FTR to hit the ring and make the save. They then teased a six-man tag team match for this week's AEW Rampage, and said while they can't ask Wardlow or Joe they had someone else in mind.
WWE Files for Two Mysterious Trademarks
WWE is always filing new trademarks, and recently many of those new trademark filings have been linked to WWE superstars getting new names or new factions, like Damage CTRL. The latest two filings seem to be two names, but they could end up being anything, and they have been filed for the entertainment services category (via Fightful). They are Uncle Howdy and Uncle Harper, and one would be forgiven for thinking these could be related to Bray Wyatt's return and all the theories about the Wyatt 6. It could also be for something completely different mind you, and nothing here outright says it's Wyatt related, so take that for what you will. You can find both filings below.
Did WWE Just Reveal Two New Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse Characters?
He's got the whole wrestling news cycle in his hands. Since making his return this past weekend at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt has raised even more questions than answers. Fans now know that the QR codes were leading to the reveal of Wyatt himself, but the enigmatic superstar's motives behind the riddles remain to be seen. Some reveals may come this Friday on WWE SmackDown, which promises to feature Wyatt's televised return to WWE. That said, it remains to be seen if that return will be in person, or if Wyatt will simply appear via video message.
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says "Welcome Home" To Major DC Super Hero At Black Adam Premiere
The official premiere of Black Adam took place last night, and a week before the movie hits theaters, there are some pretty major spoilers working their way around the internet. That's in part because journalists and critics got to chat with Dwayne Johnson after the screening, and asked the kind of questions you would expect to ask...after seeing a movie. Johnson responded in kind, seemingly confident enough in the film that he thinks the spoilers will do more good than harm, in terms of getting butts in seats for his long-awaited DC (live-action) debut next week.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Teases Season 2 Villain
The release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will come about later this week on October 14th, but the game's creators are already teasing a new Raider planned for Season 2 whenever that gets underway in the future. It appears that a Great Ape will be playable by those who play the side of the Raiders based on what was seen in a brief teaser trailer showing off gameplay and more, but we don't yet know specifics about this new Dragon Ball: The Breakers villain.
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
Former WWE Star Teases Return With Bray Wyatt on SmackDown
WWE set the internet abuzz when they finally delivered on all the White Rabbit teases over the past few weeks at Extreme Rules, which culminated in the anticipated return of Bray Wyatt. Since then the hype hasn't died down, but WWE surprised everyone when it revealed that Wyatt was set to appear on SmackDown and not Raw. With his next appearance only a day away we might have a hint at another surprise, as former WWE Superstar Eva Marie might just be returning with him, which was teased by a social media post from Eva. You can check it out for yourself below.
WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Appear at Chicago Bears Game
The NFL season continues to roll along, and week 5 sees the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders. At the moment neither team has added to the scoreboard, but WWE fans have a reason to celebrate, as two Superstars are in the stadium supporting the team. United States Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are both in attendance for the game, and in addition to the Bears jerseys Rollins is also holding the United States Title on his shoulder, and you can check out the post below (via Fightful).
AEW: Merchandise From Tonight's Dynamite in Canada Potentially Spoils Return
AEW Dynamite makes its Canadian debut this week as tonight's episode emanates from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Fans who have already been allowed in the building have started posting photos to social media, which includes an interesting addition — there's a new Canada version of The Elite's logo shirt. The trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended since taking part in the "Brawl Out" incident last month after the All Out pay-per-view and haven't been seen on AEW programming in any capacity since then. Photos from recent Dynamite episodes have even shown that no Elite merchandise was being sold from AEW's merch stands, so this change could mean their return is imminent.
Watch WWE NXT's Bron Breakker and Cora Jade Take On the Tortilla Challenge
The tortilla challenge continues to produce videos full of comedy gold, and the latest is no exception, but this time around two WWE NXT stars are taking on the challenge. That would be NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cora Jade, who are both set to be in action during the upcoming Halloween Havoc premium live event. Before that happens though they decided to pick up some Tortillas and see what this challenge is all about, and as you might expect, they could barely keep from laughing when one of them wasn't being slapped on the side of the face, and you can watch the whole video in the post below.
Seth Rollins' United States Championship Win Breaks a Nine-Year Streak for The Shield
Seth Rollins won the United States Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw, making him the second man in WWE history to become a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion. But Rollins' win also broke a streak that had nearly reached a full decade. At the 2013 Extreme Rules event, all three members of The Shield became champions with Dean Ambrose beating Kofi Kingston for the United States Championship while Rollins and Roman Reigns won the WWE Tag Team Championships from Team Hell No.
WWE: Latest Update on Who Triple H Wants to Sign Next
Since Triple H took over WWE's Creative following Vince McMahon's sudden departure from the promotion, WWE has brought back a number of wrestlers who were previously released over the past two years. That list of wrestlers includes Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, three-fourths of Hit Row and, most recently, The Good Brothers. But according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, "The Game" won't just stop there.
Marvel's She-Hulk Finale: Case Closed
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?" Jennifer Walters, Esq. Lawyer, millennial, searching for a way to balance a career and her personal life. Then, an accidental dose of gamma-radiated blood alters her body chemistry. And now, when Jennifer Walters grows angry or outraged, a startling metamorphosis occurs — a transformation into the Savage She-Hulk! So goes the opening narration of Thursday's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season finale, riffing on the Ted Cassidy-narrated opening of the '70s Incredible Hulk television series. But this is not that show.
Sammy Guevara Comments on the Andrade El Idolo Situation
Sammy Guevara found himself in another backstage confrontation before last week's AEW Dynamite and finally addressed the situation on his latest vlog. After trading insults with Andrade El Idolo on social media, multiple reports state that the pair were told by AEW officials that there would be no fighting allowed backstage. But when the two met on Wednesday El Idolo reportedly threw a few punches and was promptly sent home. Guevara was not asked to leave and remained in that show's main event, in which he pinned Daniel Garcia to win a tag team match alongside Chris Jericho.
Survivor's Jeff Probst Teases Potential International Crossover Season
This year, MTV's popular reality competition franchise The Challenge kicked off a global tournament that will see winners from several countries battle it out for a massive prize. It started with The Challenge USA, which aired on CBS, ahead of the full global showdown to come on Paramount+. Survivor is still Paramount's crown jewel when it comes to reality competitions, but the flagship CBS series has largely stayed separated from its international spinoffs. That could change sometime in the future, especially now that The Challenge has laid the groundwork.
Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31
A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
