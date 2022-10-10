Tampa Bay Lightning ready to 'turn the page' with the start of new NHL season

For the first time in three seasons, the Tampa Bay Lightning begin the NHL season without the title of “defending” Stanley Cup Champions.

Head coach Jon Cooper and the players are looking forward to turning the page with the season opener set for Tuesday night in New York.

“We know what happened last year,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “This is the official start of turning that page. Guys have come in here in good shape. We know the expectation in this room. We just have to focus on the now. That’s getting off to a good start.”

“In the past, we’ve been defending a championship, but we are defending the Eastern Conference,” Cooper said. “We are the team that came out of our conference. We’ve done that three years in a row. It’s turn the page.”

The Lightning opens the season on the road in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers.

“If you’re going to start anywhere, start at The Garden,” Cooper said. “It’s a phenomenal place to play. So many great memories there. The tradition, the hockey history, it’s just a really exciting time.”

The core of the team is still intact with Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, and Andrei Vasilevskiy. The goal, once again, is to bring the Cup back to Tampa.

“Obviously, a lot of curve balls this camp with the hurricane, going to Nashville, losing some exhibition games, and losing some practice days,” Stamkos said. “It hasn’t been easy. We have a veteran group here that has played together for a long time.”

The puck drop between the Lightning and Rangers is set for 7:30 p.m. in Madison Square Garden.