Goshen, IN

22 WSBT

City of South Bend unveils Harriet Tubman statue at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Howard Park's latest addition is paying tribute to an American icon. Mayor James Mueller welcomed the new bronze sculpture modeled after Harriet Tubman earlier today with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 55-thousand-dollar sculpture, by artist Gary Lee Price, was made possible by community fundraisers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Four Winds Casino South Bend shows off expansion progress

Four Winds Casinos are showcasing progress on the South Bend property's latest expansion. First announced in August, the latest addition is already spanning more than 98,000 square feet. Plans include 1,900 new slot machines, 27 table games and a 23-story hotel among other amenities, including a spa. New conference and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Local humane society to take in dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Communities across southern Florida are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Several displaced animals are heading north to Michigan and are looking for a forever home. Animal shelters are always looking for help. But in just a few days, the Humane Society...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart County looks to combat tobacco marketing

In Indiana alone, 284-million dollars is spent every year on tobacco marketing. Elkhart County say that marketing is targeting kids now more than ever. WSBT was at the "community conversation" tonight in Nappanee. The coalition of leaders looked into the connection between minors and tobacco use, and they say it’s getting easier for kids to get ahold of.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Bremen man drowns in Lake Michigan while kite surfing

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Bremen man drowned in Lake Michigan while taking kite surfing lessons. The LaPorte County police were called out to Washington Park Beach Saturday evening after a 56-year-old man was struggling in the water during a kite surfing lesson. Police say the other surfers...
BREMEN, IN
22 WSBT

Update: SWAT at Village Green related to Monday Quality Inn shooting

According to Police, Roseland Police Department & St. Joseph County SWAT were on scene in Village Green park searching for a person of interest in Monday night’s Quality Inn shooting. The individual was not located in the mobile home park. Police are continuing their investigation of this shooting and...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Mishawaka man questions BMV Kiosk malfunction

A Mishawaka man has a warning for others tonight....Be cautious if you're paying cash while using a BMV kiosk. James Vargo was attempting to renew registrations for a handful of vehicles and his bill was totaling nearly 600 dollars. He was going to use a credit card at the kiosk...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Lakeshore school board campaigns get controversial

Stevensville, Mich. — Businesses in Stevensville are saying school board campaigning is getting quote “dirty.”. One bakery says after putting up a sign for one candidate, someone called, threatening to cancel their order. The co-owner of the Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza didn’t want to go on camera....
STEVENSVILLE, MI
22 WSBT

Judge denies Temporary Restraining Order in Election Lawsuit

Plymouth, Ind. — A Marshall County Judge has denied a temporary restraining order against St. Joseph County Democratic election officials. It’s the latest development following the Indiana Republican Party’s lawsuit. GOP leaders filed a motion asking for an injunction against a Resolution passed by the Election Board...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house

Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
MISHAWAKA, IN

