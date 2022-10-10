Read full article on original website
"Grace Guarantee" offers $12,000 scholarship to Kosciusko County students at Grace College
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WSBT) — Tens of thousands of dollars a year just to attend college minimum. That doesn't even include the cost of books and the debt after. College isn't for everyone and that's okay. But for many, the price of just going is too much of a deterrent.
Operation Education: How schools handle parental consent for sensitive topics
Parents already have a say in what their children are learning in school. When it comes to sensitive topics, Indiana and Michigan law requires parental consent. Much of the sensitive content that concerns families is about sex. Experts say it is an important type of education. According to the CDC,...
City of South Bend unveils Harriet Tubman statue at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Howard Park's latest addition is paying tribute to an American icon. Mayor James Mueller welcomed the new bronze sculpture modeled after Harriet Tubman earlier today with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 55-thousand-dollar sculpture, by artist Gary Lee Price, was made possible by community fundraisers...
Four Winds Casino South Bend shows off expansion progress
Four Winds Casinos are showcasing progress on the South Bend property's latest expansion. First announced in August, the latest addition is already spanning more than 98,000 square feet. Plans include 1,900 new slot machines, 27 table games and a 23-story hotel among other amenities, including a spa. New conference and...
Local humane society to take in dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Communities across southern Florida are still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Several displaced animals are heading north to Michigan and are looking for a forever home. Animal shelters are always looking for help. But in just a few days, the Humane Society...
YMCA O'Brien Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony
The YMCA O'Brien Center in South Bend celebrated its newly renovated facilities tonight by inviting the public to an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The renovations were needed after a membership more than doubled, following the partnership between YMCA and South Bend O'Brien Fitness Center. The renovations include updated and expanded...
ND WBB taps into transfer portal, add one freshman to compliment returning core
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — In less than a month, Notre Dame Women's basketball tips off at Purcell Pavillion hoping to avenge a loss in the Sweet Sixteen. Head Coach Niele Ivey brought in compliments to their returning core, adding experience with three high-level transfers. Jenna Brown comes to...
Elkhart County looks to combat tobacco marketing
In Indiana alone, 284-million dollars is spent every year on tobacco marketing. Elkhart County say that marketing is targeting kids now more than ever. WSBT was at the "community conversation" tonight in Nappanee. The coalition of leaders looked into the connection between minors and tobacco use, and they say it’s getting easier for kids to get ahold of.
Bremen man drowns in Lake Michigan while kite surfing
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Bremen man drowned in Lake Michigan while taking kite surfing lessons. The LaPorte County police were called out to Washington Park Beach Saturday evening after a 56-year-old man was struggling in the water during a kite surfing lesson. Police say the other surfers...
Update: SWAT at Village Green related to Monday Quality Inn shooting
According to Police, Roseland Police Department & St. Joseph County SWAT were on scene in Village Green park searching for a person of interest in Monday night’s Quality Inn shooting. The individual was not located in the mobile home park. Police are continuing their investigation of this shooting and...
Mishawaka man questions BMV Kiosk malfunction
A Mishawaka man has a warning for others tonight....Be cautious if you're paying cash while using a BMV kiosk. James Vargo was attempting to renew registrations for a handful of vehicles and his bill was totaling nearly 600 dollars. He was going to use a credit card at the kiosk...
Lakeshore school board campaigns get controversial
Stevensville, Mich. — Businesses in Stevensville are saying school board campaigning is getting quote “dirty.”. One bakery says after putting up a sign for one candidate, someone called, threatening to cancel their order. The co-owner of the Flour Shop Bakery & Pizza didn’t want to go on camera....
Cleveland Road water boil advisory expected to remain in place until Sunday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: The repair is complete, and water has been restored to the three customers who were without it. A temporary patch on Cleveland Road will be completed Friday. The road is expected to reopen Friday afternoon. The Boil Water Advisory is still in effect.
Update: Cleveland Road Closed due to Water Main Break spurs boil order
A traffic alert for drivers in St. Joseph County. Cleveland road is closed right now from Juniper to Ironwood Roads. Dispatch tells WSBT 22 there was a water main break under Cleveland Road and Twyckenham. The city of South Bend issued a water boil advisory for northeast South Bend. The...
Judge denies Temporary Restraining Order in Election Lawsuit
Plymouth, Ind. — A Marshall County Judge has denied a temporary restraining order against St. Joseph County Democratic election officials. It’s the latest development following the Indiana Republican Party’s lawsuit. GOP leaders filed a motion asking for an injunction against a Resolution passed by the Election Board...
Man stabbed in Elkhart homeless encampment, residents worry about being removed
Elkhart, Ind. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing at an Elkhart homeless encampment. The victim had stab wounds to his shoulder and arm and was shot in the back of the head with a pellet gun. A woman who lives in the...
Eye on Health: New treatment helps cancer patients keep more of their hair
A new cancer care treatment is designed to keep a patients' hair and it’s available here in Michiana. In this month's Eye on Health we take a look at the Paxman Scalp Cooling System and we talk with the first person receiving the treatment at Beacon Health System. When...
Candlelight vigil marks one year since death of 4-year-old who inspired Judah's Law
Today marks one year since the horrific abuse and violent death of a LaPorte County boy. Prosecutors say 4-year-old Judah Morgan was tortured and beaten over potty training. A vigil was held at the county courthouse in remembrance of Judah's life. Many brought pictures, candles were lit, and prayers were...
Woman dies after Monday night crash involving car and house
Mishawaka, Ind. — A woman involved in Monday night's crash has died. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, was transported in critical condition to a local hospital on Monday but died today (October 12th). The Prosecutor’s office says a 16-year-old driver was driving...
