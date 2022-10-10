Series five of The Crown, which is due to debut on Netflix on Nov. 9, will be a ‘muckraking’ exercise which will derail Charles’ attempts to establish himself as a sympathetic figure as he begins his reign, it has been claimed.British newspaper the Sun quotes a “TV insider” as saying: “This couldn’t have come at a more delicate time for the new king and his queen consort, particularly as they’re riding high in the minds of the public.“There’s a sense that Netflix are muckraking over events that took place 30 to 40 years ago, but are still raw for those...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO