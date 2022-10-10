Read full article on original website
Related
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more
An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS・
Rising Nigerian Star Asake Storms New York With ‘Mr. Money With the Vibe’ Tour: Concert Review
Fast-rising Nigerian star Asake roared into New York Friday night with a show in support of his debut album, “Mr. Money With the Vibe,” which features Afrobeats icon Burna Boy as well as American rapper Russ. Asake (full name: Ahmed Ololade) released his first single in 2018 and has struck an individual blend of West African Afrobeats and South Africa’s Brazilian-tinged ampiano. His set Friday night at New York’s Palladium Times Square — the largest venue on his tour — saw him backed by a full band, including horns, to bring his jazz-influenced sound into a live setting. Clad in an all-denim...
Stereogum
Local Natives – “Just Before The Morning”
Last we heard from indie standard-bearers Local Natives was in June when the band shared a double A-side single, “Desert Snow” and “Hourglass.” They also wrapped a North American summer tour and are planning a future run of dates. In the meantime, Local Natives are sharing a gorgeous, shimmering one-off single called “Just Before The Morning,” which they recorded at three different LA studios: Valentine Recording Studio, 64Sound, and Sargent Recorders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge, Announce New Music & Global Tour, Including North American Dates With Turnstile
It had to happen, and now it’s happening. The classic lineup of Blink-182 is back together. Longtime co-leader Tom DeLonge parted ways with Blink, under contentious circumstances, in 2015, and the band went on to record two more albums with Alkaline Trio leader Matt Skiba replacing DeLonge. Other things happened. Mark Hoppus contracted cancer and then recovered. Travis Barker became the go-to guy for an entire generation of rappers attempting to transition to pop-punk. Tom DeLonge became the world’s most famous UFO researcher and directed the forthcoming sci-fi movie Monsters Of California. And now all three members of Blink-182 have reunited for new music and for a gigantic world tour.
The FADER
Dougie Poole shares new song “The Rainbow Wheel of Death”
Next year, country singer-songwriter Dougie Poole will share a new album called The Rainbow Wheel of Death. Out on February 24 via Wharf Cat Records, the Maine-based artist's latest project will contain the single "High School Gym," a Song You Need when it was released in August, and the album's title track, out today.
Busan’s Asian Film Content Market Wraps Up Amid Optimism and Post-Pandemic Concerns
The Asian Content Film Market (ACFM), the Busan International Film Festival’s industry platform, wrapped up this week with organizers and market participants voicing a mix of optimism and concern for the post-pandemic state of the movie market. The event, which was held in the city’s massive BEXCO convention center, attracted 1,059 companies and 2,185 industry participants from 48 countries over four days — the highest attendance rate since the market launched in 2006. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blonde': Pioneering Filmmaker Joyce Chopra on the Key Differences Between Her Adaptation and Andrew Dominik'sCara Delevingne, Brian Cox, Alyssa Milano Among Stars Attending Mipcom CannesHarry...
Under-pressure Kwarteng meets IMF leaders; Ofgem to urge consumers to cut energy use – business live
Stocks, yen and sterling slip ahead of US inflation and the end of the Bank of England’s bond-buying programme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King Charles III’s Very Long Rebranding Exercise Collides With ‘Muckraking’ of ‘The Crown’
Series five of The Crown, which is due to debut on Netflix on Nov. 9, will be a ‘muckraking’ exercise which will derail Charles’ attempts to establish himself as a sympathetic figure as he begins his reign, it has been claimed.British newspaper the Sun quotes a “TV insider” as saying: “This couldn’t have come at a more delicate time for the new king and his queen consort, particularly as they’re riding high in the minds of the public.“There’s a sense that Netflix are muckraking over events that took place 30 to 40 years ago, but are still raw for those...
Stereogum
MUNA – “August” (Taylor Swift Cover)
Back in June, pop standouts (and onetime Band To Watch!) MUNA released their self-titled third album via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. It was good. Since then, Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette Maskin have been touring the US; last week, they did a three-night residency at the New York venue Irving Plaza, where they performed “Silk Chiffon” with SNL breakout star Bowen Yang. Next month, they’ll head to the UK. Today, though, MUNA are sharing their Spotify-exclusive EP Live At Electric Lady. It features several singles from MUNA and ends with a cover of Taylor Swift’s folklore track “august.” Check out the EP below.
GSK to close its Kenya production plant with loss of jobs - report
NAIROBI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK (GSK.L) will close its production facility in Kenya with the loss of an unspecified number of jobs, the Business Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.
Stereogum
Stream SAULT’s New Surprise EP ANGEL
The mysterious, prolific UK collective SAULT continue to crank out music on their own terms. Earlier this year, the group released their album AIR, which was a surprise in a lot of ways — partly because they released it without warning and partly because it took a slightly jarring aesthetic turn, towards ambient and contemporary classical music. Today, SAULT have followed that album with a new EP, and this one takes the group off on a whole different trip.
NME
Shane MacGowan would “wave his willy” at passing trains from Bono’s house
Shane MacGowan has admitted that he used to “wave his willy” at passing trains while living in Bono‘s house. The U2 frontman has a guest house at his home on the south coast of Dublin, overlooking the bay and the railway line. “Bono put in a glass...
Cottonwood, Ananey Partner on ‘Fairy Express,’ Commissioned by Nick Jr. Israel (EXCLUSIVE)
Federation Studios’ Cottonwood Media, a class act on the European animation scene, has pacted with top Israeli production house Ananey Studios, a Paramount company, to co-produce together “Fairy Express,” a new CGI animated series. Federation Kids & Family has acquires worldwide distribution rights to “Fairy Express,” which it will introduce to buyers at Cannes Mipcom trade fair, which begins this weekend with a two-day MipJunior forum. Commissioned by Nick Jr. Israel, the 52-episode “Fairy Express” targets 4-6 year olds and is tellingly upbeat at a time that markets are looking for more feel good shows. In it, three entrepreneurial fairies – Charm, Pixie...
Stereogum
Big Joanie – “Sainted”
Next month, Big Joanie are releasing their sophomore album Back Home. We’ve heard “Happier Still,” “In My Arms,” and “Confident Man” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, “Sainted,” which boasts some gothic synths and a creeping unease that feels appropriate for the season. “After the rain falls/ You never care to be alone,” goes the hook. “After the rain falls/ I’ve been sainted with a kiss/ Oh, I’ve been missed, oh, I’ve been missed.” Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Lil Yachty Shares A New Video For His Much-Memed Viral Hit “Poland”
We need to talk about “Poland.” By the time Lil Yachty’s new single hit DSPs today, it was already a hit. The F1LTHY-produced track, released on SoundCloud a week ago after a leak, became instant meme fodder. Social media users have been matching Yachty’s spookily crooned hook — “I took the wock to Poland” — to all kinds of video footage, to dramatic and hilarious effect. Who knew an 83-second synthpop-trap oddity about sipping lean in Eastern Europe could be so adaptable?
Walter Trout gave himself to rock'n'roll... and it almost killed him
A few years ago Walter Trout thought death was around the corner, and the American bluesman’s new album still resonates with echoes of darker times. The rugged stretch of northern Denmark, which Walter Trout calls home, is often referred to as ‘cold Hawaii’. It’s easy to see why. As we drive towards his house in the fishing village of Vorupør, the North Sea lurches to our right in towering, frothy waves – daring surfers to tackle them. On land, other natural scenes feel more Scandi: tall evergreens, small herds of cows, scrubby grass dunes dotted with World War II bunkers. We’re in the car with Trout and his Danish wife/manager, Marie, when a language lesson begins.
Man in Underwear Plays Death Metal Cello in a Park, Actually Gets Tips
If you went to a park and saw a man in his underwear playing death metal music on a cello and two kick drums, would you tip him? Surprisingly, that's exactly what some bystanders did and, yes, it has all been captured on video for rest of the world to see.
Who invented music? The search for stone flutes, clay whistles and the dawn of song
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Who invented music? – Rom, age 7, Las Vegas, Nevada The short answer is: No one knows who invented music. No historical evidence exists to tell us exactly who sang the first song, or whistled the first tune, or made the first rhythmic sounds that resembled what we know today as music. But researchers do know it happened thousands of years ago. The earliest civilizations throughout Africa, Europe and Asia had music. Back then, many believed it was...
Comments / 0