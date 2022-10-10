Read full article on original website
kscj.com
IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON
THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M. THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S...
thebestmix1055.com
Lincoln Premium Poultry captures state award
Lincoln Premium Poultry (LPP) and Aulick Industries have been named Nebraska Manufacturers of the Year. Aulick received the award for small-sized manufacturers, while LPP received the award for large manufacturers. The award recognizes Nebraska manufacturers that implement innovative ways to conduct business using products, processes, technologies and other strategies. The...
klkntv.com
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
Westside Community School District suing Omaha Public Schools
Westside Community School District announced on Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit against OPS in an effort to recover funds that were overpaid to the school system, city and Douglas County.
1011now.com
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
klkntv.com
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
WOWT
Election 2022: Abortion, Jan. 6 stances heat up Nebraska’s Dist. 2 Congressional debate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska’s contentious 2nd Congressional District heard from their candidates in a live, moderated debate at noon Thursday. Republican Congressman Don Bacon and Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas and their supporters gathered at the Omaha Press Club for the debate, moderated by 6 News Politics Reporter Brian Mastre. About 200 people were in attendance.
Nebraskan who placed noose near Black co-worker convicted
Prosecutors said in court that Bruce Quinn stated “Nazi stuff doesn’t make black people crazy but a hangman’s noose certainly would.”
Sioux City Journal
55.56 acres of Plymouth County farmland sells for record $26,250 per acre
REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The land, between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, went up for auction Monday. Bidding took 15 or 20 minutes, auctioneer Bruce R. Brock said. Three bidders pushed the price to $25,000, then two bidders jockeying for the land pushed the price up to $26,250 in a matter of one or two minutes before the hammer fell.
Radio Iowa
Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record
A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
doniphanherald.com
City of Omaha seeks new trial in case involving ex-OPD captain, alleges juror misconduct
The City of Omaha is alleging juror misconduct and is seeking a new trial after a former police captain was awarded $700,000 in federal court. Former Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez had alleged that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer wrongly passed her over for a deputy chief promotion because she had previously reported gender harassment against another police officer. A jury agreed after hearing evidence in a four-day trial. The jury awarded her the $700,000 in lost wages and benefits, plus other damages.
kios.org
Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards End After 35 Years
(Omaha, NE) -- The Buffett Foundation is ending the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards. Since 1988, the organization has recognized 15 teachers annually in the Omaha Public Schools. The award comes with a 10-thousand dollar cash prize and a medal. The Buffett Foundation says they don't believe the awards are serving their intended purpose, which is to build the community support to retain outstanding teachers. More than 500 teachers have been recognized by the foundation over the program's history.
Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City mayor addresses Tyson Foods decision to close corporate office
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott weighed in during Monday night's City Council meeting on last week's announcement by Tyson Foods that it plans to close its Dakota Dunes corporate office. While the matter wasn't officially on the council's agenda, Scott took time to criticize Tyson's...
KETV.com
Two people arrested after 30-minute pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol that spanned three counties
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people were arrested Monday after a 30-minute pursuit that spanned three counties, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding westbound on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln, according to authorities. The Nebraska State...
Sioux City Journal
Bomgaars becoming 2nd largest farm and ranch retailer with purchase of 73 Orscheln stores
SIOUX CITY -- Bomgaars is purchasing 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, striking a what it called a "mega-deal" that makes the Sioux City-based retailer the nation's second-largest farm and ranch retailer, behind only Tractor Supply Co. The complex transaction, announced Tuesday, involved Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply, which had been...
klkntv.com
15-year-old stabbed multiple times at Waverly park, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old was stabbed multiple times by a 14-year-old at a Waverly park, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were made aware of a stabbing at Wayne Park around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he...
