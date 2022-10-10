ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

kscj.com

IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M. THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S...
DENISON, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Lincoln Premium Poultry captures state award

Lincoln Premium Poultry (LPP) and Aulick Industries have been named Nebraska Manufacturers of the Year. Aulick received the award for small-sized manufacturers, while LPP received the award for large manufacturers. The award recognizes Nebraska manufacturers that implement innovative ways to conduct business using products, processes, technologies and other strategies. The...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Election 2022: Abortion, Jan. 6 stances heat up Nebraska’s Dist. 2 Congressional debate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska’s contentious 2nd Congressional District heard from their candidates in a live, moderated debate at noon Thursday. Republican Congressman Don Bacon and Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas and their supporters gathered at the Omaha Press Club for the debate, moderated by 6 News Politics Reporter Brian Mastre. About 200 people were in attendance.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

55.56 acres of Plymouth County farmland sells for record $26,250 per acre

REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The land, between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, went up for auction Monday. Bidding took 15 or 20 minutes, auctioneer Bruce R. Brock said. Three bidders pushed the price to $25,000, then two bidders jockeying for the land pushed the price up to $26,250 in a matter of one or two minutes before the hammer fell.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record

A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
doniphanherald.com

City of Omaha seeks new trial in case involving ex-OPD captain, alleges juror misconduct

The City of Omaha is alleging juror misconduct and is seeking a new trial after a former police captain was awarded $700,000 in federal court. Former Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez had alleged that Police Chief Todd Schmaderer wrongly passed her over for a deputy chief promotion because she had previously reported gender harassment against another police officer. A jury agreed after hearing evidence in a four-day trial. The jury awarded her the $700,000 in lost wages and benefits, plus other damages.
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards End After 35 Years

(Omaha, NE) -- The Buffett Foundation is ending the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards. Since 1988, the organization has recognized 15 teachers annually in the Omaha Public Schools. The award comes with a 10-thousand dollar cash prize and a medal. The Buffett Foundation says they don't believe the awards are serving their intended purpose, which is to build the community support to retain outstanding teachers. More than 500 teachers have been recognized by the foundation over the program's history.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
LINCOLN, NE
KLEM

New Iowa Farmland Price Record

A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA

