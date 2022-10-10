Read full article on original website
Your Stories: Town of Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter from Southport business
Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter from Southport business. Senator Gillibrand speaking on home heating costs. Senator Gillibrand was in Elmira today as she announced 60 million dollars...
Body of missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes found after 2-month search
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Authorities confirmed Tuesday that the body of missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of Pine Flat Lake.
New York and Pennsylvania are deadliest states in horror movies, analysis finds
New York and Pennsylvania are deadliest states in horror movies, analysis finds. Students Encouraged to Explore Manufacturing Careers. What to do with all...
Hockey skate slices teen’s neck during game
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado teenager is recovering after his neck was sliced by a skate during a hockey game Friday. Reed Borgman is the son of an employee at Nexstar’s Denver news station, KDVR. Reed was injured when he and another player fell to the ice.
Tips to avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This week is the 100th anniversary of ‘Fire Prevention Week’ across the country. So, over the next few days, we will bring you tips to help avoid future emergencies in your home. When you think about fire prevention, there are certain tips that...
18 Sports Plays of the Week - 10/11
It's time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. Students Encouraged to Explore Manufacturing Careers. What to do with all all your Fall leaves. Which city you reside in dictates when...
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/12/22)
Happy Wednesday! It is a quiet start to the day with mostly clear conditions. Clouds increase throughout the day. These clouds are ahead of a cold front that moves in tonight and continues to push through the area on Thursday. Stray showers develop this evening and early overnight. The bulk of the rain does not move in until late overnight and into tomorrow morning. This rain will be widespread throughout Thursday and will be heaviest from Thursday late morning until the early evening. Some thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Thursday. During Thursday afternoon, isolated strong to severe storms are possible with the main threat being damaging winds. Regardless, winds will be breezy for Wednesday and especially Thursday with the cold front.
Arthur & Chandler Jones make historic gift to SU Athletics
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Years after making their presence felt on the gridiron, the Jones brothers are committed to impacting the Orange football program well into the future. Arthur ’09 and Chandler Jones ’15, who dominated the line of scrimmage for Syracuse from 2005 through 2011, are helping to position Syracuse Athletics—and every person who wears the Orange—for success for years to come. Today the brothers announced a seven-figure commitment in support of the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, a state-of-the-art academic and athletics village that will benefit more than 600 student-athletes. Their commitment will assist with construction of the new Football Operations Center at the Lally Athletics Complex.
Micron’s mega computer chip fabrication excites Clarkson University engineering department
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country will soon be very familiar with the semiconductor industry, as Micron Technology is set to build a mega computer chip fabrication in Central New York. Micron’s announcement to build the facility at White Pine Commerce Park in the town of Clay came...
US opts to not rebuild renowned Puerto Rico telescope
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The National Science Foundation announced Thursday that it will not rebuild a renowned radio telescope in Puerto Rico, which was one of the world’s largest until it collapsed nearly two years ago. Instead, the agency issued a solicitation for the creation of...
