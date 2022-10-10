Read full article on original website
Mass. Reports 7,865 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,865 new COVID-19 cases and 60 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,894,995 cases and 20,401 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 293 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
What's the Latest on the Massachusetts Tax Refund?
A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
Massachusetts Governor Debate: Healey, Diehl Face Off for First Time
Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off Wednesday night in the first televised debate between the two candidates for governor of Massachusetts, tackling issues including housing, inflation, taxes, transportation, education, climate change and more. Healey, who became the first woman and openly gay person elected...
‘This Could Drive People Away': Ballot Question 1 Hotly Debated
Is the proposed 4% surtax on income over $1 million a reliable way to invest in education and transportation, or a sure-fire method to convince more people to avoid calling Massachusetts home?. That question, and other divides over the constitutional amendment before voters in ballot Question 1, drove the conversation...
New Mass. Driver's License Law Could Be Repealed With Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts November ballot asks voters if they approve the law that would allow eligible residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of immigration status. Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials joined 32BJ SEIU at their union hall in Boston for a press conference in support...
Healey vs. Diehl: What to Know Ahead of 1st Debate in Mass. Governor's Race
Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl will square off Wednesday night in the first televised debate between the two candidates for governor of Massachusetts. Political reporter Alison King and political commentator Sue O'Connell broke down the highlights of the race so far, plus the big issues...
Governor Baker Recommends Pardons for 4 ‘Worthy Candidates'
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them "worthy candidates" to wipe the slate clean. The governor moved to pardon Kenneth Dunn, who was convicted in 1971...
Texas Sheriff Brings Migrants Flown to Martha's Vineyard a Step Closer to Legal Status
A path to legal status has opened for the 49 migrants flown last month to Martha's Vineyard after a Texas sheriff signed off on U visa certifications. The move came Thursday from Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. "It opens the door for immigration protection," said Ivan Espinoza Madrigal, executive director...
