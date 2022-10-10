Read full article on original website
MLB Home Run Records in Postseason, World Series History
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs.
Carlos Correa Opting Out of Contract With Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa opting out of contract with Minnesota Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The MLB free agent shortstop market just got a bit more interesting. Carlos Correa will exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Minnesota Twins, he told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday.
Seahawks-Cardinals Kickoff Time Could Change Because of Mariners
Seahawks-Cardinals kickoff time could change because of Mariners originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. This Sunday is going to be a bit hectic in Seattle. At the moment, the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 6 contest against the Arizona Cardinals is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change considering the ALDS series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros may also take place on the same day at the same time.
