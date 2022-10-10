Have him stay home for a week or two with no help. His mind will straighten out!
on weekends he should also help her with laundry and house work she does more then him
I work from home and my husband is taking care of our kids. On my breaks, I help as much as I can and let him know I appreciate him. When I clock out, I’m in full mom mode and my husband takes a well needed breather. After dinner, we get the kids in bed and I pick up their messes they left after my husband picked them up for the 20th time. As soon as one mess is cleaned, two more were just made. When the get up during the night, I get up with them.
Related
Marriage crumbles when wife admits to husband she can't stand her step-children or love them as her own
Man divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight
Groom Postpones Wedding After Bride-To-Be Asked His Daughter To Change Her Appearance
Mom Cancels Family Vacation After Husband Hid Stepdaughter's Passport to Keep Her From Coming
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Boy Abandons Puppy in Box With Heartbreaking Note — But He Has a Good Reason
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36
Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wife furious when she finds out her husband's new girlfriend bought him 'hugs and kisses' candy
"Well, I wanted a baby" Woman shocked after realizing boyfriend baby trapped her
Parents say children are coming home from school 'starving' because pupils are not being given enough time to queue and eat lunch in their break
Woman leaves her baby shower after mother-in-law refuses to give her food
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Parents Demand Answers After Photos Of Autistic Son Using The Bathroom At School Posted Online
I’m furious after my daughter was sent home in the first ten minutes of school over a skirt she had worn all last term
Bride’s Family Angry After Getting Invoiced by Relative Who Wasn’t Invited to Wedding
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'
Wife Advised to Divorce 'Entitled' Husband Who Demanded $5,000 for Vacation
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 25