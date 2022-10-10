Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Reveals How The ‘Brotherhood’ Of The 2021 Locker Room Was Different For Him
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, Matt Canada has been under steady fire from fans and the calls for his firing have reached a fever pitch. Mitch Trubisky claimed he wasn’t allowed to audible, although the coaching staff denied it. Kenny Pickett was forced into throwing only on third down while the game was slipping away against the Buffalo Bills and Ben Roethlisberger threw some fuel on the fire Monday night during his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast with his special guest, Brett Keisel .
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman refuses to acknowledge Patrick Mahomes passing him on all-time list
Mahomes passed Aikman on the career touchdowns thrown list when he threw No.166 to tight end Travis Kelce in his 68th career game. Aikman threw 165 touchdowns in 165 games. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback didn't remark on Mahomes' milestone, and Aikman's silence spoke volumes to viewers watching at home.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Yardbarker
Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Former Steelers DL Brett Keisel Talks Retirement in 2014 And Facing Brutal Honesty From Mike Tomlin On His Failing Abilities
It has been a rough go for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this season. They are sitting at 1-4 and there are more questions than answers at the moment. It has been brutal to watch on both sides of the ball, sans rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett looking solid in his starting debut. One highlight of the season however, has been former franchise quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger starting up his Footbahlin podcast. In his most recent episode, he had Brett Keisel on to talk about the team, among other things.
Yardbarker
49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr.: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now'
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has let it be known he's heard enough of the perceived slander against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "Jimmy is Jimmy," Wilson said during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station 95.7 FM The Game, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "He's one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now. He doesn't get enough respect. He doesn't get enough credit."
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Drawing Massive Respect from 2 of the NFL’s Top Players After Week 5 Loss
There is no doubt that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett is one of the most fiery competitors in the NFL. That fact had been evident to Steelers fans, players, and coaches throughout the preseason, and Pickett’s first regular season appearance in Week 4 against the New York Jets. However, now players from other teams are starting to take notice. Among those players are Denver Broncos legend and current Buffalo Bills linebacker, Von Miller, and Bills star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers retirement plans revealed
The question for every Packers fan this season has been, how long will Aaron Rodgers play? While Rodgers has not avoided any questions about retirement, he has also not been extremely clear. He has said he is not going to play as long as Tom Brady but Brady is an anomaly. However, some news today may have shed some light on the situation. Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans may have just been revealed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
New Orleans Saints working out Former Bears RB
New Orleans Saints workout Former Bears RB Tuesday. The New Orleans Saints waived running back Tony Jones on Saturday before their Week 5 game. The Seattle Seahawks promptly snatched Jones up after their running back, Rashaad Penny, sustained an injury this weekend. That left the Saints looking for a running back to add to their practice squad. The team reportedly worked out several running backs, one a former Bears fan favorite.
NFL senior VP defends roughing the passer call against Chiefs in video sent to all 32 teams
The NFL's officiating office sent a video to all 32 teams Wednesday in which senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell backed the controversial roughing the passer penalty called against Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones during the Week 5 "Monday Night Football" contest vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. In the video, Fewell narrated, as a replay of Jones' strip-sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was being shown.
Yardbarker
Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal
The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Former NFL QB Explains Why Daniel Jones Is Thriving
The New York Giants are thriving despite not having the best team on paper. Their only defeat through five games was against the Dallas Cowboys. They are also finding ways to win close contests, as proven by their total winning margin of 17 points. But despite their success, they are...
NFL・
Yardbarker
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
Yardbarker
Former Bears RB signed by Saints to practice squad
The Saints signed a former Chicago Bears running back Wednesday. On Tuesday, reports came out former Bears running back Jordan Howard was working out with the New Orleans Saints. The Saints waived running back Tony Jones last Saturday, and the Seattle Seahawks picked up that player. The Saints invited several running backs to try out for an open practice squad position this week.
Yardbarker
Jason Peters comments on Eagles fans ahead of rivalry game
Offensive lineman Jason Peters developed into a Philadelphia Eagles icon in 11 seasons there. On Sunday, however, he will become the rare player to experience the Eagles’ rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys from both sides. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with Philadelphia,...
Yardbarker
Steelers RB1 Najee Harris “A Pedestrian Back Who Doesn’t Have Any Juice” According To Legendary NFL Films Analyst
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Steelers needed a bell cow back to finally replace Le’Veon Bell and ease the burden on Ben Roethlisberger. The NFL has moved away from three down backs and outside of Pittsburgh, the pick was widely panned. The Steelers saw something special in Harris and he did set the Pittsburgh rookie rushing and reception record last season.
Ben Simmons snaps back in response to viral airball clip
The much-maligned Ben Simmons was the butt of jokes once again this week after a video clip surfaced of him shooting an airball during a public relations event held by the Brooklyn Nets. For Simmons, these types of incidents have become far too commonplace. Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday, Simmons...
Yardbarker
49ers-Falcons: Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, others
The San Francisco 49ers are starting practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, preparing for their Week 6 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters before Wednesday's practice, providing several injury updates. As expected, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is headed to the injured reserve list after suffering...
Yardbarker
Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence not buying into hype around Jalen Hurts
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence ramped up the rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles a bit more on Thursday. Lawrence was asked about Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ breakout season, but he clearly was not impressed. Lawrence said there is no way of telling how good Hurts is because he “hasn’t played the Cowboys yet.”
Comments / 0