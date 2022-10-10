ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mavs Exercise 4th-Year Option on Breakout Candidate Josh Green

With the start of the 2022-23 NBA just one week away, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Tuesday that they have exercised the fourth-year option on third-year guard/forward Josh Green’s contact. This means Green will play this season and next before becoming a restricted free agent in the summer of 2024.
DALLAS, TX
Lions Injuries Also Prove to Be Costly Off the Field

The Detroit Lions are paying a significant number of players to not play football for the team. At 1-4, it is quite challenging to look outside the organization to find talent that could help aid the team. According to overthecap.com, the Lions currently have $2,492,922 remaining in total cap space...
DETROIT, MI
Dallas, TX
NFL Week 6 Preview: Chiefs-Bills, Eagles-Cowboys Take Center Stage

Welcome to Week 6 featuring two of the best matchups of the 2022 season. We have Bills at Chiefs, a repeat of last year’s AFC divisional game, which featured both teams combining for 25 points in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, the second most in any game in the Super Bowl era. And we have Cowboys at Eagles battling for NFC East supremacy with Micah Parsons and a stellar Dallas defense trying to slow down Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia offense. If you love offense, you should get plenty of it in both of these games.
NFL
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts’ return could boost the offense

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed his first NFL game Sunday, and that was torture. He suffered a hamstring injury at some point before Sunday and didn’t play in the 21-15 loss to the Buccaneers. He returned to practice Wednesday and said he expects to play when the Falcons (2-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More

Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mike Sielski: Protect Tom Brady? Prevent CTE? Ahead of the big Cowboys game, the Eagles worry the NFL is going soft.

PHILADELPHIA — In front of his locker Wednesday inside the NovaCare Complex, Brandon Graham used a gentle touch to sack a quarterback only he could see. He was talking about the controversy that has defined the discussion around the NFL this week: two ridiculous roughing-the-passer penalties, one against the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett, one against the Chiefs’ Chris Jones, and the confusion that comes with not knowing exactly how someone is supposed to tackle a quarterback. Graham, of course, is a defensive lineman, just like Jarrett and Jones. He had watched them get penalized and their teams get punished for hits that once wouldn’t have been noteworthy but now, in the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s terrifying concussion and in the name of protecting the rest of the league’s premium players, had instantly become outlawed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dak Prescott
Person
Matthew Stafford
Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers

While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet. New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 6

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season saw third-string quarterbacks earn a chance to shine, multiple tight ends score four touchdowns and big days for multiple wide-outs. Headed into this week's matchups, many owners are looking deep into the waiver-wire to pick up that hidden gem. Perhaps that diamond in the rough is a player listed below!
NFL
Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos

Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night's game. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in prime time in an AFC West...
DENVER, CO
Big 12 Adopting New Format, Texas And Oklahoma To Stay Through 2024 Season

The Big 12 is moving forward with Texas and Oklahoma in its scheduling decisions. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Big 12 is finalizing its conference schedule for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the intent of both the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners remaining during that span. The two programs are set to leave for the SEC no later than July 1, 2025.
NORMAN, OK
MVP for Mavs Luka Doncic: Assist, No NBA Three-Peats

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *LukaDoncic has a pristine chance of winning 2023 NBA MVP. Mostly becausethe Dallas Mavericks’ star isan elite, ball-dominant player. But also partly because he’s not Nikola Jokic.
DALLAS, TX
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Avoided His Teammates In A Pregame Huddle

It turns out that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's third quarter "snub" of a team huddle before the club eventually fell 118-113 to the Timberwolves in a meaningless preseason game last night actually marked the second instance in that game alone where the 6'3" point guard appeared to avoid a team huddle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Christian Darrisaw and the Vikings’ Offensive Line Keep Ascending

One great game can be a fluke. Three great games in a row probably means you're a great player. Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a third consecutive incredible outing in Sunday's win over the Bears, continuing his emergence as a star. Based on what he's putting on film right now, Darrisaw looks like a franchise cornerstone, a future All-Pro, and perhaps even the Vikings' second-best player behind Justin Jefferson. He needs to keep playing at an elite level to validate those lofty claims, but that's how good he's been in recent weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ravens-Giants: Battle of Past Vs. Present

The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) have a big game against the New York Giants (4-1) on Sunday. And while this is a non-conference game, there is familiarity within both organizations centered around former Ravens and current Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale. But the familiarity runs deeper than that as Martindale’s replacement,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bills’ Tre’Davious White practices for 1st time since injury

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was cleared to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago in opening a three-week window for the starter’s long-awaited return. In announcing White’s return to practice, coach Sean McDermott already ruled out the sixth-year player from...
BUFFALO, NY
Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
DALLAS, TX

