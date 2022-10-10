Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Morant nets 31, leads Grizzlies to win in preseason finale
Ja Morant had 31 points and eight rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies closed out their preseason with a 126-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. Desmond Bane went 1 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points for Memphis. Brandon Clarke also scored 16 points while playing extended minutes after starting center Stephen Adams left with a sore neck.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Avoided His Teammates In A Pregame Huddle
It turns out that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's third quarter "snub" of a team huddle before the club eventually fell 118-113 to the Timberwolves in a meaningless preseason game last night actually marked the second instance in that game alone where the 6'3" point guard appeared to avoid a team huddle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Who Will Be The Guardians X-Factor In Game Two Of The ALDS Against The Yankees
After being one of Cleveland's most impressive and consistent hitters all season, Amed Rosario has yet to find his groove in the postseason. He has a .167 batting average and has only reached base twice on two hits. Even with these stats, Rosario could be the Guardians' X-Factor in game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dwyane Wade’s Attempt At Humor Displays The Longevity Of LeBron James
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was only trying to be funny. Back in 2011, the Heat's Big Three era of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh were gearing up for their second training camp together. After practice, James had a few bags of ice on his knees making sure he would be fresh for the next day.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder look to take step forward
This could be the year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reaches All-Star status. The smooth Oklahoma City Thunder guard averaged more than 30 points per game after the All-Star break last season, then missed the final month of the season with a sore right ankle. He recovered and dominated for Canada's national team this summer.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Special Teams Could Loom Large for Eagles Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – A 5-0 record can cover a few warts. Right now, there’s one glaring witch-type wart on the end of the Eagles’ nose, and that is special teams. It’s a concern, and a big one heading into Sunday night’s primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Sielski: Protect Tom Brady? Prevent CTE? Ahead of the big Cowboys game, the Eagles worry the NFL is going soft.
PHILADELPHIA — In front of his locker Wednesday inside the NovaCare Complex, Brandon Graham used a gentle touch to sack a quarterback only he could see. He was talking about the controversy that has defined the discussion around the NFL this week: two ridiculous roughing-the-passer penalties, one against the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett, one against the Chiefs’ Chris Jones, and the confusion that comes with not knowing exactly how someone is supposed to tackle a quarterback. Graham, of course, is a defensive lineman, just like Jarrett and Jones. He had watched them get penalized and their teams get punished for hits that once wouldn’t have been noteworthy but now, in the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s terrifying concussion and in the name of protecting the rest of the league’s premium players, had instantly become outlawed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
