ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Head to Furman Looking to Bounce Back

Cullowhee, N.C. – In addition to the traditional colors of fall adorning the hills surrounding Paladin Stadium in the Upstate of South Carolina, purple will be the dominant hue on Saturday as Western Carolina visits chromatic Southern Conference rival Furman in a crucial mid-season league matchup in Greenville, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Cross Country Heads to Upstate Invite Saturday

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina cross country teams head to the Upstate Invite in Spartanburg, S.C., on Saturday for their final tune-up before the Southern Conference Championship later this month. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Milliken Research Center with the women's 5K...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Lloyd Named SoCon Student-Athlete of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Western Carolina women's soccer player Maggie Lloyd has been named the Southern Conference Student-Athlete of the Week for all competitions from Oct. 5-11. The selection is made by the conference office. Lloyd started in all three matches for Western Carolina this week, scoring one goal and...
CULLOWHEE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy