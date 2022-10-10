Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
3d ago
Our democrat injustice system is responsible for this and most recent crimes for not locking them up for previous crimes, were these illegals, we deserve to know. Is the passenger/owner responsible for the driver hitting the people, how?
Reply(1)
7
Sally Martinez
2d ago
I hope they are both prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If you are drunk, call a friend or family member, call LIFT, call UBER, call a TAXI or sleep it off in your vehicle. There should be a minimum 25 year sentence for any serious injuries or death.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
Opinion: Unusual places where the homeless sleep in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Five candidates battle over three Parker Town Council seatsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Sedalia faces crucial water system tax hikeMike McKibbinSedalia, CO
Related
Police take carjacking suspect into custody following pursuit
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in custody after a pursuit that ended in the area of South Chambers Road and East Iliff Avenue, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said Thursday. Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that was reported to have been carjacked earlier in the morning, according to police.
Lakewood police looking for suspect after victim killed in truck
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for a person wanted in connection with a homicide last week. Police said the person pictured below pulled into the Conoco station on South Wadsworth Boulevard just north of Highway 285 at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. He was in a gray Audi with what appeared to be heavily tinted windows.
Woman to testify against man accused of shooting Littleton police officer
LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman who was charged as an accessory in connection with the shooting of a Littleton police officer agreed to testify against the suspected shooter and could avoid serving any time behind bars. On Aug. 1, Blanca Arrieta pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to...
Driver kills two on I-25 near Castle Rock
A driver reportedly hit and killed two people who were trying to repair their car on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call-for-help at 10:30 p.m. from four Aurora residents whose car had broken down on northbound I-25 near Castle Rock.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
Woman sentenced for high school parking lot robbery
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman who robbed a student in a high school parking lot in August of last year has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Fort Collins Police Services said a Poudre High School student reported that Kayla Dreiling approached her in the parking lot at around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021 and asked to borrow her phone.
Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair
A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her. Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14.
2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
KKTV
Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
Shooting damages home and vehicles in southeast Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m. According to CSPD, on Tuesday night officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, which is near South Academy Boulevard, and south of Chelton Road, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KKTV
Colorado Springs man suspected of killing child and wife expected to undergo another competency evaluation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest papers obtained by KKTV 11 News detail a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of a Colorado Springs mother and one of her children in early February. The suspect, David Weingarten, mad another court appearance on Tuesday. While in court, a judge learned a...
CSPD looking for robbery suspects, police say one suspect could be linked to three robberies
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two men after they apparently robbed a Diamond Shamrock store in southeast Colorado Springs last month. Police say one of the suspects is believed to be linked to two additional robberies, which also happened in September. CSPD said that on Sept. 29 at […]
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
FOX31 obtained new arrest documents Monday morning detailing a hit-and-run crash at Rock Rest Lodge that left one person dead and four others injured.
KKTV
Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
KKTV
Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
Man shot near Federal and 10th in Denver
The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning.
Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man, who had allegedly escaped from a halfway house in Denver in April, has been charged with the 2nd degree-murder of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson on May 24, 2022, at the 4600 block of Old Stage Road. After months of investigation, the El Paso County Sheriff's The post Halfway house escapee charged with El Paso County murder through jail phone calls, DNA evidence appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Two people standing along I-25 in Castle Rock die after being hit by a vehicle
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle while standing along I-25 in Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol told 9News the two people were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car. They were hit by a vehicle by 10:30 p.m.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 5