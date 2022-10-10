Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
A man is dead after a tractor roll-over in Boone County
UNION, Ky. — A man is dead after a tragic incident involving a tractor in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 11200 block of U.S. 42 in Union, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Officials: No injuries, arrests after car crashes into Northern Kentucky building
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a building Thursday morning in Alexandria, Campbell County, dispatch says. Officials say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 7900 block of Alexandria Pike. Authorities say the driver was...
WLWT 5
Man in court after road rage leads to two-car crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A road rage exchange ends with two cars crashing on a busy Butler County highway and a man facing charges. “I was just in shock. I didn't know how to react because it was the first time. I've never been in an accident,” said 17-year-old Joshua Franks.
WKYT 27
Woman killed in Scott County crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Scott County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says an SUV hit another car at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The coroner says 23-year-old Hannah Mundy, of Jessamine County, died at the scene. We’re...
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
WLWT 5
Coroner: 16-year-old girl dies days after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — A teenager has died after a crash in Campbell County last week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The coroner's report states the crash happened in Cold Spring on Oct. 2. 16-year-old Ava Markus died from her injuries on Tuesday at UC Medical Center, the...
WLWT 5
A crash on I-471 in Fort Thomas is causing delays
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. Southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas is seeing delays after a crash, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
Fox 19
Homicide suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The homicide suspect who was eventually killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 8 has been identified. Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on US-42 in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on US-42 in Florence.
Car flips, lands in trees after crashing through barrier on Central Parkway
A car smashed through a barrier and landed in some trees after flying over an embankment in the CUF neighborhood. It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Central Parkway.
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
AOL Corp
1 person dead after two-vehicle collision in Central Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
One person in Scott County is dead after a two-vehicle collision, according to Sgt. Robert Tackett with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. Tackett said an SUV was traveling south on Lexington Road when it hit a passenger vehicle attempting to turn left from from Lexington Road onto McClelland Circle.
Fox 19
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a man hurl racist language at a Covington police officer. At one point, the footage shows the man threaten to kill the officer and his family. We have decided to leave the officer anonymous due to concerns about his safety. Kenton County...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-275 in Colerain Township blocking one lane
WHITE OAK, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Colerain Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Blue Rock Road exit at 6:52 a.m. by the...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell due to a crash
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71/75 near U.S. 25 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning...
WKRC
Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Paddock Hills double shooting
PADDOCK HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a double shooting in Paddock Hills Tuesday night. Crews were called to Reading Road near Avon Drive for a shooting that had two adult victims. Police said 27-year-old Monty Reid died at the scene. The second victim was taken to UC Medical Center.
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries at Gunpowder Road and Carspen Lane in Union
UNION, Ky. — Reports of crash with injuries at Gunpowder Road and Carspen Lane in Union.
