Boone County, KY

WLWT 5

A man is dead after a tractor roll-over in Boone County

UNION, Ky. — A man is dead after a tragic incident involving a tractor in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 11200 block of U.S. 42 in Union, Kentucky.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman killed in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Scott County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says an SUV hit another car at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The coroner says 23-year-old Hannah Mundy, of Jessamine County, died at the scene. We’re...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

A crash on I-471 in Fort Thomas is causing delays

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. Southbound I-471 in Fort Thomas is seeing delays after a crash, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Fox 19

Homicide suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The homicide suspect who was eventually killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 8 has been identified. Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on US-42 in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on US-42 in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
AOL Corp

1 person dead after two-vehicle collision in Central Kentucky, sheriff’s office says

One person in Scott County is dead after a two-vehicle collision, according to Sgt. Robert Tackett with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. Tackett said an SUV was traveling south on Lexington Road when it hit a passenger vehicle attempting to turn left from from Lexington Road onto McClelland Circle.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on West 4th Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash on I-275 in Colerain Township blocking one lane

WHITE OAK, Ohio — The left lane is blocked on eastbound I-275 in Colerain Township after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the Blue Rock Road exit at 6:52 a.m. by the...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police identify man killed in Paddock Hills double shooting

PADDOCK HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a double shooting in Paddock Hills Tuesday night. Crews were called to Reading Road near Avon Drive for a shooting that had two adult victims. Police said 27-year-old Monty Reid died at the scene. The second victim was taken to UC Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH

