The Associated Press

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe

CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its alleged illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, prosecutors announced Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago said in a news release that under the agreement,...
TheDailyBeast

Roger Stone Threw A Fit After Not Getting Pardon, Called Ivanka 'Abortionist Bitch'

After Roger Stone wasn’t granted a post-Jan. 6 pardon, he grew so upset that he suggested fighting Jared Kushner, the man tapped as the point person for handling 11th-hour Trump pardons.In new exclusive footage obtained by The Daily Beast, a yet-to-be-released documentary captured Stone’s meltdown after learning on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day that he wouldn’t be granted a second coveted legal protection, this time to shield from any Jan 6 legal fallout. (Trump issued a pardon to Stone in December 2020.)“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very...
Washington State

