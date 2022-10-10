Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Benton man arrested after two years following Tuesday traffic stop
BENTON, KY — A Benton man was arrested Tuesday after drug detectives recognized him as he was driving in McCracken County. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Chad Taylor has been wanted for two years on an outstanding felony probation violation warrant, and detectives knew he did not have a valid driver's license.
Benton County duo arrested after search turns up fentanyl, other drugs
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after special agents with the TBI say they found fentanyl, meth and other drugs at a home in Benton County.
wkdzradio.com
Trial Date Set For Trigg County Infant Murder Suspect
With mediation an ineffective option, a jury trial date has been set for Shaylynn Curtis — a Trigg County woman charged with both murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. During a Wednesday pretrial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Judge Jamus Redd,...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville Police investigating identity theft incidents
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating several Burglary/Identity Theft Cases that occurred the morning of Oct. 4 at Uffelman Estates located at 215 Uffleman Dr. Unknown suspect(s) went into an area within the facility and took several different victims’ debit/credit cards. A short time later those cards were used at several different stores. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects. See attached photos.
cilfm.com
Paducah couple arrested for fentanyl trafficking
PADUCAH, Ky. (WJPF) – A Paducah couple face charges of trafficking illegal drugs, including fentanyl. On Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old Preston Booher and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Yonger at their home in McCracken County. Police say they found hundreds of tablets containing fentanyl, over five pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man faces charges after police claim to witness drug buy
A Metropolis man will face several drug-related charges after authorities said an off-duty officer witnessed a drug deal. The officer was at the sports park when he claims to have witnessed someone purchasing drugs. An officer on duty arrived and searched the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Peyton R. Norwood. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Fentanyl trafficking investigation nets Paducah pair
A search warrant executed on Sunday afternoon netted a Paducah couple on trafficking charges. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office searched a home on Noble Road in connection to a drug investigation. The search reportedly uncovered several hundred pills believed to contain fentanyl along with several pounds of marijuana and around $16,000 in cash believed to be from drug sales.
smokeybarn.com
Firefighter Dashcam Captures Rollover Crash In Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – James Brown, (a local Firefighter, and Paramedic) was on his way home from his shift thinking his day was over but on his way home Brown pulled out right behind a driver who would soon add one more emergency call to his day.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Crofton Fire Tower Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Lewis Hopper of Christian County was eastbound when the driver lost control causing the SUV to run off the road hitting a utility pole and a culvert before overturning.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WBKO
Logan County Sherriff’s Office K-9 dog, driver injured in wreck
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A driver has been airlifted for serious injuries after a vehicle hit a deputy K-9 cruiser at the scene of an accident off of Stevenson Mill Road and the bypass. Logan County Sheriff’s Office said the K-9 Vahur, who was in the vehicle during the...
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 89 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say just before 10 pm a westbound car and a tractor-trailer collided just before exit 89. Two people in the car were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A woman had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was westbound when it hit the back of a tractor-trailer in front of it. The driver of the SUV had to be...
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
lite987whop.com
Victims identified in Greenville Road shooting
The victims of a shooting on Greenville Road from Friday night have been identified. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Department—which is investigating the incident—the victims are Paige Coleman and Angel Hall, both of Hopkinsville. Both sustained gunshots wounds during the incident Friday night, one in the abdomen and the other in the leg, sending them by helicopter to Nashville hospitals for treatment.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Head-On Crash
A wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville sent a man to a Clarksville hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck. The driver of the truck had to be cut from his vehicle and then taken...
Person accused of trying to stab man, pushing him from vehicle in Trigg County
A Saturday afternoon fight reportedly ended with a man being thrown out of a moving vehicle in Trigg County, according to News 2's partners at WKDZ Radio.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified as Wednesday Night Crash Victim
Police have released the name of a man that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 30-year-old Frank Bugg, of Clarksville, was exiting a parking lot and going eastbound when it crossed into the opposite lane and struck a truck driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
