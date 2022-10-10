ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Associated Press

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe

CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its alleged illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, prosecutors announced Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago said in a news release that under the agreement,...
ILLINOIS STATE

