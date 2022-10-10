Cardinals rally around Ammendola after missing game-tying field goal

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAF) — Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola was cut from the team after missing a point-after and a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts that would have potentially given them the win.

Two weeks later, he signed on for the Arizona Cardinals and missed the game-tying field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles and once again fielded criticism.

The journeyman kicker signed on to both the Chiefs and Cardinals to fill in for injured kickers Harrison Butker and Matt Prater, respectively.

With 22 seconds left in the game on Sunday, Ammendola stepped up for a 43-yard field goal try to send the game into overtop and give the Cardinals a chance to spoil the Eagles’ undefeated season.

Ammendola missed wide-right and, in the locker room, was swarmed by reporters to the disdain of Cardinals guard Justin Pugh.

Pugh interrupted reporters to defend the placekicker in explicit fashion, saying it’s not just about one guy and that it’s unfair for Ammendola to receive all the criticism.

“I missed a block, we missed touchdowns. We should have had the ball and been able to score,” Pugh said .

The third-year kicker out of Oklahoma State is on his fifth team in his career, including practice squads, since going undrafted in 2020. In the NFL, he has a 69.6% field goal percentage.

Before the Colts game with the Chiefs, Ammendola made all 3 of his extra-point attempts and both of his field goal tries against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After his release, the Chiefs signed Matthew Wright to continue to fill in for Butker while he remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

