Local law enforcement officers host first Faith and Blue
About 100 people gathered around the Eisenhower Park Bandshell Saturday evening for Faith and Blue, an event aimed to build better relationships between local police, churches and members of the public. Police departments and churches from around Dickinson County attended to share their vocations with attendees.
Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy Brandon Depew, who organized the event, said the turnout of the event was “awesome.”
