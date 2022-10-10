ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, KS

Local law enforcement officers host first Faith and Blue

By Ed Boice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BfvxS_0iTTke6700

About 100 people gathered around the Eisenhower Park Bandshell Saturday evening for Faith and Blue, an event aimed to build better relationships between local police, churches and members of the public. Police departments and churches from around Dickinson County attended to share their vocations with attendees.

Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy Brandon Depew, who organized the event, said the turnout of the event was “awesome.”

