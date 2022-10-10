Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
NEAR WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.
Troopers say it was just before 8 a.m. on Saturday when Shawn Crawford, 43, of Vian, "failed to negotiate a curve on the off ramp."
According to the OHP accident report, Crawford’s 2016 Harley Davidson hit the curb, throwing Crawford from the motorcycle and into a metal sign support.
Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crawford was wearing a helmet. Weather was not a factor in the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
