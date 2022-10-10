ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webbers Falls, OK

Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike

By Heather Holeman/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJEM6_0iTTk1x900

NEAR WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.

Troopers say it was just before 8 a.m. on Saturday when Shawn Crawford, 43, of Vian, “failed to negotiate a curve on the off ramp.”

One person killed in Plaza Inn shooting

According to the OHP accident report, Crawford’s 2016 Harley Davidson hit the curb, throwing Crawford from the motorcycle and into a metal sign support.

Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crawford was wearing a helmet. Weather was not a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

danette erickson
3d ago

I was NEVER against motorcycles until i had a brother in law die in a wreck that should have NOT happened!!! EVERYONE PLEASE BE AWARE of people on their bikes!!!!! RIP!!!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Muskogee, OK
Sports
Muskogee, OK
Accidents
City
Muskogee, OK
Vian, OK
Crime & Safety
Webbers Falls, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Vian, OK
Vian, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Webbers Falls, OK
Muskogee, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Webbers Falls, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
KTUL

Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Two Oklahomans killed in crash involving semitrailer in Kansas

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities say two Oklahomans were killed in a crash involving a semitrailer in central Kansas. A Kansas Highway Patrol collision report says a 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling south on U.S. Route 183 around 6:45 p.m. when the driver did not stop at a stop sign at K156 in Pawnee County. Authorities said a semitrailer then struck the Sorento.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KRMG

Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
MUSKOGEE, OK
5NEWS

Man fatally shot after firing at officers in Oklahoma

CHECOTAH, Okla. — Law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who fired at them following a police chase along Interstate 40, authorities said. McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police shot the man following a pursuit that began late Sunday and ended just west of Checotah, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
CHECOTAH, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Crawford
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash

TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
trfradio.com

One Dead in Fiery Sugar Beet Truck Collision

One person is dead, another injured following a head-on collision in Pembina County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the unidentified driver of a westbound Chevrolet Avalanche was killed when he “slowly veered into the eastbound lane of traffic on Pembina County Road 3”. The Chevy struck a 2007 International Farm Dump Truck, driven by Ty Smith, 31, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. According to the Highway Patrol report, Smith was coming from a field loaded with sugar beets, traveling eastbound on Pembina County Road 3, 6 miles south and west of Glasston.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
THV11

Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
VAN BUREN, AR
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy