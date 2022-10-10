ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

utrockets.com

Toledo Visits Western Michigan for Pair of Matches this Weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio – After two straight weekends at home, the Toledo women's volleyball team heads to Kalamazoo this weekend to face Western Michigan for a pair of Mid-American Conference contests. The Rockets (12-5, 5-1 MAC) and Broncos (12-7, 4-3 MAC) will play on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Goes Toe-to-Toe with Nationally Ranked Programs in Friday’s Pre-Nationals Meet

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's and women's cross country teams have spent the past two weeks preparing for this weekend's Pre-Nationals race, the Nuttycomb Wisconsin Invitational. The women will run a 6K, their first this season, and the men will run an 8K at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, Wisc. against many of the top-30 ranked programs in the country.
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo heads to Eastern Michigan, Hosts Miami this Week

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team will begin this week of competition on the road at Eastern Michigan Thursday afternoon before coming back home for a Sunday afternoon match vs. Miami (Ohio). Sunday's match will be streamed on ESPN3. Thursday, Oct. 13. at Eastern Michigan | Ypsilanti,...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Toledo Hosts Oakland in Home Opening Meet

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's swimming & diving team will embark on its 2022-23 season this Friday when it hosts Oakland in a non-conference meet at 5:00 p.m. in the UT Student Recreation Center Pool. Head Coach Brie Globig, now entering her fourth season at the helm, welcomes...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Clip Eagles, 2-1, For First Conference Win

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Sophomore Mia Leonetti and senior Morgan Otteson netted both goals for the Toledo women's soccer team in Thursday's 2-1 win over Eastern Michigan. The victory was the Rockets' first Mid-American Conference win this season. Toledo struck first with a goal from Mia Leonetti, her third this...
YPSILANTI, MI
utrockets.com

Tricks, Treats, & Dunks Set for Wednesday, Oct. 26

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo will host its annual men's and women's basketball preview event "Tricks, Treats and Dunks," presented by UTMC, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Savage Arena at 6:00 p.m. Admission is FREE. The evening will begin with trick-or-treating for kids from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at...
TOLEDO, OH

