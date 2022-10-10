TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's and women's cross country teams have spent the past two weeks preparing for this weekend's Pre-Nationals race, the Nuttycomb Wisconsin Invitational. The women will run a 6K, their first this season, and the men will run an 8K at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, Wisc. against many of the top-30 ranked programs in the country.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO