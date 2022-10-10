Read full article on original website
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
Hillsborough School Board could approve new mascot for Chamberlain Chiefs next week
Students helped select the new name over the last few months.
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm
Gunster, a 97-year-old West Palm Beach law firm that operates throughout Florida and specializes in business law, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster. According to a news release, the merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39...
businessobserverfl.com
Contractor surpasses $1 billion in contracts in 2022 alone
Power Design, a multi-trade contractor based in St. Petersburg, has secured more than $1 billion in new job awards in just the past nine months. According to a news release, the contracts are for projects that range from high-rise apartment complexes and other multifamily structures to luxury hotels, mixed-use buildings and student housing. They include:
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
Mysuncoast.com
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
School Board Candidate Backed By Dark Money From National Conservative Group
Jill Sessions’ bid to join the Polk County School Board is backed by a national conservative political action committee that funded a video mentioning her and three other Polk County School Board candidates in August ahead of the primary, according to an article in The Daily Caller. Despite the...
Opinion: The Florida dream is over
Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
fox13news.com
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
businessobserverfl.com
Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building
A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
Bay News 9
Judge strikes down Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum
A circuit court judge has struck down the Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum, which was due to appear on the November 8 ballot. A circuit court judge has struck down the Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum. It was due to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, and ask voters to...
Thanksgiving Grazing Boards and Goods from Tampa Bay Markets
Grazing boards – a cold snack but very hot right now. What’s not to love about a delightful and themed combo of meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies and other delicious treats. Whether you’re looking to DIY or have one made for you, Tampa Bay is full of great options for your Thanksgiving grazing board.
The Laker/Lutz News
Big changes are being proposed in Saddlebrook, in Wesley Chapel
A proposed large-scale comprehensive plan amendment has been requested for Saddlebrook Resort, a place that helped put Wesley Chapel on the map. The request calls for amending the county’s future land-use map on about 420,5 acres of land, south of State Road 54 and east of Service Road. The...
AOL Corp
8 surprisingly affordable cities with great weather for retirees
Over half of retirees never move, according to the Center for Retirement Research. Instead, they remain in the same home they lived in during their early 50s, also known as aging in place. If you're of the mind to pull up your roots and head somewhere new in retirement, it makes sense to relocate somewhere where the cost of living won't strain your budget — and you can also enjoy spending time outdoors.
Florida’s first Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque will open in Tampa this month
The New York-based chain is known for its brisket, pulled pork and burnt ends.
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel European
LittleOrphanDani, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans place a trip to Europe on their bucket lists. There's a history and romance to some European destinations that make them seem somewhat irreplaceable. However, the website the Discoverer recently wrote that two Florida destinations might make you feel like you're in Europe without the time and expense of traveling overseas.
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
ospreyobserver.com
Company Offers Intimate Weddings
Mark and Allison Stephens have been taking pictures for years, having started their photography business in Gold Sun Studios in 2013. In 2018, Allison and Mark came to Clearwater and welcomed the Florida vibes. Florida life agrees with them. They also travel far and wide for destination wedding photography. “My...
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County
All for Transporation released a list of the county's 10 most dangerous intersections, according to data from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
