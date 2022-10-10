ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm

Gunster, a 97-year-old West Palm Beach law firm that operates throughout Florida and specializes in business law, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster. According to a news release, the merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Contractor surpasses $1 billion in contracts in 2022 alone

Power Design, a multi-trade contractor based in St. Petersburg, has secured more than $1 billion in new job awards in just the past nine months. According to a news release, the contracts are for projects that range from high-rise apartment complexes and other multifamily structures to luxury hotels, mixed-use buildings and student housing. They include:
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Education
Tampa, FL
Education
Tampa, FL
Business
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
Hillsborough County, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Mysuncoast.com

What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
SARASOTA, FL
Martin Edic

Opinion: The Florida dream is over

Skyline of Florida city with palmsDenys Kostuchenko/Unsplash. I don’t want to write this. I have many friends who have realized a dream of spending winters in a warm place near the ocean. Two of them saw their homes down there destroyed this week. Fortunately they weren’t there, but that also means they could not try to protect their property either.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Tampa Bay Area#Vistra Communications
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Unnamed buyer picks up Tampa office building

A Temple Terrace office building about 10 minutes from the University of South Florida has sold for $14.5 million. The 104,800-square-foot building at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd. went to an unnamed buyer. The building is Tampa Oaks II, just off of Interstate 75, north of Interstate 4 and east of...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
The Laker/Lutz News

Big changes are being proposed in Saddlebrook, in Wesley Chapel

A proposed large-scale comprehensive plan amendment has been requested for Saddlebrook Resort, a place that helped put Wesley Chapel on the map. The request calls for amending the county’s future land-use map on about 420,5 acres of land, south of State Road 54 and east of Service Road. The...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
AOL Corp

8 surprisingly affordable cities with great weather for retirees

Over half of retirees never move, according to the Center for Retirement Research. Instead, they remain in the same home they lived in during their early 50s, also known as aging in place. If you're of the mind to pull up your roots and head somewhere new in retirement, it makes sense to relocate somewhere where the cost of living won't strain your budget — and you can also enjoy spending time outdoors.
LAKELAND, FL
L. Cane

2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel European

LittleOrphanDani, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans place a trip to Europe on their bucket lists. There's a history and romance to some European destinations that make them seem somewhat irreplaceable. However, the website the Discoverer recently wrote that two Florida destinations might make you feel like you're in Europe without the time and expense of traveling overseas.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Company Offers Intimate Weddings

Mark and Allison Stephens have been taking pictures for years, having started their photography business in Gold Sun Studios in 2013. In 2018, Allison and Mark came to Clearwater and welcomed the Florida vibes. Florida life agrees with them. They also travel far and wide for destination wedding photography. “My...
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy