Over half of retirees never move, according to the Center for Retirement Research. Instead, they remain in the same home they lived in during their early 50s, also known as aging in place. If you're of the mind to pull up your roots and head somewhere new in retirement, it makes sense to relocate somewhere where the cost of living won't strain your budget — and you can also enjoy spending time outdoors.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO