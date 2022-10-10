Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort
Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. Officials say the main building at Maplelag Resort, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. Owner Jim...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Adds New Firefighter
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Fire Department added a new member, Tuesday. John Cervantes was sworn in during the City Council meeting after completing a one-year probationary period with the Department. The addition is much needed, as the Department has been struggling to recruit new firefighters, “We’re...
fox9.com
Fire rips through Maplelag Resort north of Detroit Lakes
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fire crews battled for hours to knock down flames during a massive fire at a lakeside resort in northern Minnesota on Monday. Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. for the fire at the Maplelag Resort on Little Sugar Bush lake, near Callaway, Minnesota. Photos shared by KVRR News, via Christian Smith with the White Earth Fire Department, show massive flames shooting out windows and the roof of the resort.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash in Becker County
(Becker County, MN)--One person is injured in a crash in Becker County on Tuesday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office a Honda Ridgeline driven by Raila Luinae, 58, of Osage, was travelling westbound on Highway 34 in Toad Lake Township when the driver, while attempting to make an illegal/unsafe pass, ran off road right side and hit an embankment. Luinae reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes.
lakesarearadio.net
Test Drive an Electric Vehicle at the Lakes Area EV Event this Weekend
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area residents and vacationers will have the opportunity to learn about and even ride and drive an Electric Vehicle (EV) during the Lakes Area EV Event this Saturday. The event, which will be held at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes is being hosted...
KNOX News Radio
MnDOT plans aerial photography in NW MN
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
lakesarearadio.net
After Three Year Hiatus, Holiday Train will Return to Detroit Lakes in December
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will return to the rails and Detroit Lakes this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for...
trfradio.com
“Illegal/Unsafe Pass” Causes Single Vehicle Accident
An Osage was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Raila Luminae, 58, was injured when the northbound 2022 Honda Ridgeline she was driving struck an embankment. According to the report, Luminae ran off the road “while attempting to make an illegal/unsafe pass” on Highway 34 at Becker County Road 39 in Toad Lake Township.
valleynewslive.com
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
wdayradionow.com
Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
lakesarearadio.net
Area Freshman Get A Taste Of Lakes Area Careers At Freshman Career Expo
“It’s a great event to get these kids to start thinking about what they want their career to be,” said Detroit Lakes high school teacher Aaron Swenson. “They find things that they weren’t necessarily interested in before, or they find something that they’re really good at. It’s a great way to expose them to that and see what’s out there.”
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston. The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt...
wdayradionow.com
Update: Woman shot through window at South Fargo apartment complex, suspects at large
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on scene of what has been confirmed as a shooting on the city's south side. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 9:46 p.m. Officers, the Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance responded to the 2700 block of 47th Street South for a reported disturbance and sounds of gunfire.
valleynewslive.com
Repair costs covered for drivers after fuel mix-up at West Fargo gas station
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - PetroServe USA on Main Avenue in West Fargo is covering the cost of repairs for motorists after a fuel mix-up on September 30. People trying to fill up with normal gas received diesel fuel. Kent, the station’s CEO, says the driver of the...
hbsdealer.com
Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo
Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
lakesarearadio.net
Popular Shopping Event Returns to Detroit Lakes Tonight
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A popular shopping event returns to Detroit Lakes on Thursday. Ladies Night Out presented by Essentia Health will take place at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes from 4-7:30 p.m. with a variety of shopping, mingling and live music by Rachael Ianiro. Aimee Isandorf who’s coordinating the event says there will be a lot of opportunity to shop, “We have over 40 awesome vendors joining us. Everything from service industries to boutiques, there’s lots of shopping opportunities.”
kvrr.com
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
