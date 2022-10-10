Read full article on original website
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe
CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its alleged illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, prosecutors announced Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago said in a news release that under the agreement,...
Roger Stone Threw A Fit After Not Getting Pardon, Called Ivanka 'Abortionist Bitch'
After Roger Stone wasn’t granted a post-Jan. 6 pardon, he grew so upset that he suggested fighting Jared Kushner, the man tapped as the point person for handling 11th-hour Trump pardons.In new exclusive footage obtained by The Daily Beast, a yet-to-be-released documentary captured Stone’s meltdown after learning on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day that he wouldn’t be granted a second coveted legal protection, this time to shield from any Jan 6 legal fallout. (Trump issued a pardon to Stone in December 2020.)“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very...
Was Stacey Abrams' 2018 election stolen? Voters in Georgia refuse to give up on debunked claim
Voters in South Fulton, Georgia, largely supported Stacey Abrams' claim that the 2018 gubernatorial election was stolen from her, though they were non-committal.
Mexico says U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. officials have told Mexico that the United States will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.
