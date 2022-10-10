ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

stmarynow.com

Berwick police arrest man accused of 4th DWI

Berwick police on Thursday arrested a man accused of drunken driving for the fourth time. Police Chief David S. Leonard reported this arrest:. —Adrian Angeron, 62, Parro Lane, Berwick, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated (fourth. offense, refusal), unlawful refusal to submit to chemical...
BERWICK, LA
stmarynow.com

National Night Out in Bayou Vista

Lt. Eddie Gay of the St. Mary Sheriff's Office Dive team tells Bennett Comeaux, 4, about his diving equipment at Wednesday's National Night Out event at the Bayou Vista Recreation Center. The Sheriff's Office, police from Morgan City and Berwick, state police, the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department and the Morgan City High fishing team were among the groups that helped bring the community into positive interaction with law enforcement.
BAYOU VISTA, LA
stmarynow.com

Sheriff: Man tried to pass phony money in Bayou L'Ourse

A Morgan City man arrested Saturday by St. Mary deputies was wanted in connection with an alleged attempt to pass counterfeit money, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Assumption. Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:. — Steven James Morris, 36, Doris Street, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday on a...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Four arrested on drug charges; two more arrests involve juvenile victims

Morgan City police and parish deputies made four drug-related arrests Monday. Morgan City also reported two arrests involving juvenile victims, and deputes made an arrest alleging aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery under child endangerment provisions. One of the drug arrests resulted from a search of a Morgan City home,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Three more juveniles arrested on fighting or battery charges

St. Mary deputies, who arrested four juveniles last week on fighting or battery charges, reported on Monday that they detained three more juveniles on those charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff's Office responded to 91 complaints and made these arrests:. --Juvenile male,...
FRANKLIN, LA
brproud.com

5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says

A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Police: Man arrested with MDMA

Morgan City detectives arrested a man Monday on a drug possession charge and seized $2,000 they believe is linked to drug activity. Cory Delaune, 43, Lawrence Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:04 a.m. Monday on charges of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone), possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity.
MORGAN CITY, LA

