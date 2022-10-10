Read full article on original website
Is The City of Dubuque, Iowa Going to the Dogs?
If you told someone your town was "going to the dogs", they would probably feel sorry for you. After all, the term "going to the dogs" doesn't sound much like a compliment or a positive message. But this time it does. The 2022 dockdogs World Championships officially gets underway today...
Is This Wisconsin Town the Center of the Flea Market Universe?
This weekend, the Center of the Flea Market Universe is in the village of Hazel Green, Wisconsin. The Freedom Flea Market and Craft Fair is a must-do Fall activity with over fifty-five vendors spanning 100 booths; it's sure to be a great time!. The event is sponsored by the town's...
Hungry People Need Food – Are You In Need or Able to Help?
Inflation is up, and prices have been skyrocketing at the grocery store. While it may not always be evident, people need assistance when it comes to the necessities in life, such as food. Thankfully, the Dubuque and Tri-State community is generous in donating to area food drives. Additionally, those organizations...
Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway Hosting Huge 3-Day Race Event
It's not unusual to hear the roar of engines all summer long on Sunday nights at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway. And yes the regular season championship was held a couple of weeks ago. But that doesn't mean they're done racing for 2022. Join the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway for 3 huge...
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
2,000+ Ducks Race Down the Galena River in Riverview Center’s Duck Derby
It was a gorgeous weekend for Galena Country Fair, the annual event that attracts thousands to the scenic river-town. Moreover, it was an equally beautiful time for Riverview Center to spread awareness about all that they do, and add a figurative and literal splash of color to the Galena River!
Fundraising Toy Show to Benefit Wisconsin Badger Camp
Everyone loves to play with new toys. And everyone wants to help kids...especially those with special needs. Here's your chance to do both. The 19th Annual Cuba City Toy Show will be held on Sunday, October 16th at Banfield’s Swiss Haus in rural Cuba City, Wisconsin. The public is welcome to view vendor displays and tables from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admission is $2.00 for individuals 13 years and older. Vendors will have an assortment of farm toys, toy cars, and more. Door prizes and drawings will be held throughout the day.
Drive the Great River Road & Leaf the Cooking to the Firefighters
The Tri-States are heading toward peak leaf season. What better way to enjoy than including a road trip to a firefighter's breakfast or a chili cook-off fundraiser?. From Dubuque, head south on highway 52 to Bellevue. This 24-mile stretch of the Great River Road offers stunning rolling hills and tree-lined bluffs that are sure to provide a collection of spectacular fall colors.
Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza
It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
A Spooky Fun Time is Coming To Steeple Square In Dubuque
Did I mention I love fall and the Halloween season. The temperature, the costumes, the candy, the shenanigans, and ultimately all the fun you can have with your friends and neighbors. And Dubuque is providing you with a pretty epic chance to have a blast this Halloween... That's right adults;...
Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society
Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
Fun Fall Activities in Dubuque for Kids
Now that the weather is turning colder, if your looking for some cool fun things to do with your kids this fall, the City of Dubuque has just announced their October Youth Recreation Programs. Fall into fun with these recreation programs for kids up to age 12 including early childhood...
Galena Center for the Arts October Lineup is Chock-Full of Talent
The ongoing Highway 20 road construction continues in Galena. However, the detour will take you past the Galena Center for the Arts, where tremendous progress is underway to transform the bank building into a dynamic and creative community space. Look for the fantastic new sign, and the recent newsletter shares...
Win Iowa-Wisconsin Football Tickets With Houlihan’s and Q Casino
Q 107.5, Q Casino, and Houlihans want to send you to the Iowa-Wisconsin football game in Iowa City on Saturday, November 12th. The Grand Prize winner will be announced during our outdoor tailgate giveaway party at Houlihan's on Saturday, October 22nd. Party is open to all ages. Must be 21 or older to win.
Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?
It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday
I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Motion This Saturday (10/8) in Dubuque
Dubuque's 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's is almost here. Set to commence on Saturday, October 8th at 9:30am, this is part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Dubuque's Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at the scenic...
Dubuque Theater Seeks Funny Actors to Star in 2023 Comedies
What better way to celebrate National Arts & Humanities month than to audition for a part in a local theater production?. Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater has auditions scheduled for the 2023 season. So October is the perfect month to dust off the performance cobwebs and show the Dubuque community your talents.
Three Fun Fall Festivals to Celebrate Cheese, Beer and Pumpkins
From cheese to pumpkins to beer, there's something for everyone at many fabulous and fun fall festivals this weekend throughout the Tri-States. The Shullsburg Cheesefest is guaranteed to be a tasty affair on Saturday. This historic southwest Wisconsin hamlet will provide cheezy fun for everyone!. The day begins at 7...
Dubuque Screw Products’ ONE GOAL Boosts Local Youth Hockey
The Dubuque Fighting Saints and Dubuque Screw Products announced a new initiative called ONE GOAL on Tuesday (10/11). According to the press release ONE GOAL was created to introduce the Dubuque community to the game of hockey, introduce the sport to those who have not played, instruct current players on the skills of the sport, and to be committed to the ONE GOAL to continue the growth of hockey within our local youth community.
