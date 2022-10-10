ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Taylor County reports 15 cases Monday; state hospitalizations decline

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago
The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Monday reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, including two based on polymerase chain reaction tests.

Active cases Monday totaled 383 (72 PCR cases and 311 based on antigen tests), down from 540 a week ago.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 0.74% Sunday, compared to 0.12% the previous Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

In the previous 24 hours, three COVID-19 patients had been admitted to hospitals in the trauma service area.

Hospitalizations across the state have dropped to 1,279, about one-third of the peak of 3,695 on July 26 during latest surge. The record is 14,218 on Jan. 11, 2021.

State officials are releasing county and trauma service area data on Mondays only.

Brown County cases uptick slightly

BROWNWOOD – Brown County health officials Friday reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 for the week, five more than the previous week.

One person was hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday.

The percentage of county residents aged 6 months and older who are fully vaccinated is 42.29%, the same as the previous report.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Friday were:

  • Total positive: 13,255
  • Total negative: 10,617
  • Cases confirmed by PCR test: 5,112
  • Cases confirmed by antigen test: 8,143
  • Deaths: 258
  • Average age of deceased: 67

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Monday data): New cases, 15; PCR cases, 14,519; active PCR cases, 72; total antigen probable cases, 26,034; total active antigen cases, 311; total PCR recoveries, 14,227; total antigen recoveries, 25,290; Total deaths, 655.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Monday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 0; Callahan, 0; Coke, 0; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 0; Eastland, 0; Erath, 1; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 1; Howard, 0; Jones, 1; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 0; Nolan, 0; Runnels, 0; Scurry, 3; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

Texas (updated Monday): Total cases, 6,364,150; New cases, 962; Hospitalized, 1,279; Fatalities, 89,344; New fatalities, NA; Total tests, NA.

SELECT PRISONS (Friday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 2, medical isolation, 2.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 5, medical isolation, 5.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

SCHOOLS

Abilene ISD: The district has not updated its COVID-19 dashboard since Oct. 3.

Wylie ISD: The district is reporting COVID-19 data directly to the health department only.

