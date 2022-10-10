Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theprescotttimes.com
YAVAPAI COUNTY DISTRICT 4 TOWN HALL MEETING
Yavapai County Supervisor, Craig L. Brown, will hold a Town Hall meeting at Fire Station 57 on 4125 W. Outer Loop Road. Yavapai County staff that will be in attendance include the Sheriff’s Office, Development Services, Public Works, and Emergency Management. Join us on Wednesday, October 26th at 6:00...
theprescotttimes.com
City of Prescott to host 2023 CDBG Needs Workshop
Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 1:30 pm to 3:00 PM in the. City Council Chambers – 201 S. Cortez and Via Zoom. The City of Prescott invites representatives of local nonprofit organizations, City Departments, and for-profit organizations to attend our 2023 CDBG Needs Workshop on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 201 S. Cortez Street in Prescott. Staff will provide a brief overview of eligible activities and national objectives, and will allow for a question and answer period regarding potential projects and programs who would like to apply for federal CDBG funds.
theprescotttimes.com
PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE CITIZENS’ POLICE ACADEMY GRADUATION
PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE CITIZENS’ POLICE ACADEMY CONCLUDES. The Prescott Valley Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy program concluded this past Tuesday with the “graduation” of our participants. Chief Ticer presented certificates of graduation. The Citizens’ Police Academy is an 8-week program, beginning late August and running...
theprescotttimes.com
A Letter To The Editor
Patriot Week, Sept. 9-17, 2002, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, memorialized the victims of the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks, and the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives in the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire. The Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona contains an American flag for each of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
prescottenews.com
Prescott City Council Agrees to Sunset .75% PSPRS Tax December 31, 2022
City Projects Unfunded Liability to be Below $1.5 Million. Tuesday (10/11), Prescott City Council voted to adopt Ordinance No. 2022-1801 eliminating the 0.75% Transaction Privilege Tax Dedicated to Paying Down the City’s Unfunded Liability in the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), effective December 31, 2022. The City is projecting that the unfunded PSPRS liability will be below $1.5 Million, which according to the voter approved Proposition 443, allows the tax to sunset.
theprescotttimes.com
Sales Tax Rates By Community
Prescott City Council Agrees to Sunset .75% PSPRS Tax December 31, 2022. City Projects Unfunded Liability to be Below $1.5 Million. Prescott City Council has voted to adopt Ordinance No. 2022-1801 eliminating the 0.75% Transaction Privilege Tax Dedicated to Paying Down the City’s Unfunded Liability in the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), effective December 31, 2022. The City is projecting that the unfunded PSPRS liability will be below $1.5 Million, which according to the voter approved Proposition 443, allows the tax to sunset.
theprescotttimes.com
Help Celebrate the 100th Annual Fire Prevention Week Now
October 9th – October 15th Marks the 100th Annual Fire Prevention Week. The Prescott Fire Dept., in conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association, has announced that October 9th through the 15th is National Fire Prevention Week. The theme for this year’s campaign is… “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape“
azbigmedia.com
Hillside Sedona Shopping Center sells for $12.45M
MCA Realty, a full-service real estate investment and management company based in Orange County, California, has achieved its first retail acquisition in Arizona with the purchase of the 35,000+ square-foot Hillside Sedona Shopping Center in Sedona, Arizona. The retail property was purchased in an off-market transaction through an existing broker relationship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Prescott Police Receives 2 GOHS Grants
In October, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded two traffic safety grants to the Prescott Police Department. The two grants, which total $62,500, will help the Prescott Police Department continue traffic safety programs within our community. By partnering with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, grant funds...
theprescotttimes.com
Your Prescott Mayor Update October 10, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott hosted a series of four open house public meetings to share information about the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District. Many people attended and were able to get the answers to their questions and concerns. The next step in the process is the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, which will be continued this Thursday, October 13th at 9 AM. The meeting takes place at the City Council Chambers.
SignalsAZ
Six Places to See Autumn Colors Around Prescott Valley
Fall has officially begun and in Prescott Valley and the surrounding areas Autumn colors have already begun to appear. With falling temperatures, trees will begin showing off their brilliant colors in that short magical period of time. Where are the best places to see all the beauty mother nature has...
SignalsAZ
September PAAR Home Sales Market Statistics
Prescott Area Association of Realtors (PAAR) publishes monthly updates showing the status of the June home sales through the main areas served in Yavapai County including Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Here is a summary of the home sales market statistics in the quad cities of central Arizona:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
prescottenews.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road – Prescott Police Department
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
theprescotttimes.com
Chino Valley Road Closers Next Week
East Road 2 North between North Road 1 East and Peppertree Place October 17th – 19th. East Road 2 North between North Road 1 East and Peppertree Place will be closed for utility work between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. beginning Monday, October 17th and ending Wednesday, October 19th.
theprescotttimes.com
Men’s Basketball Heads to Verde Valley
The calendar is quickly turning through the fall seasons and that means the return of basketball at YC is imminent. While an official schedule release and media day are upcoming, Head Coach Jay Joyner and his men’s basketball squad are preparing to win games and have already used three of their four scrimmage dates allotted by the NJCAA.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (3TV/CBS 5/KWCH/Gray News) — An on-duty Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed late last week in a crash involving an SUV driven by a man from Prescott Valley. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter was killed in the crash that happened around...
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next month
A popular discount retail store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
3 GCU students dead after 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17
NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Multiple college students are dead following a fatal 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17 Monday morning, officials said. The northbound highway has reopened as of 11:26 a.m., according to ADOT. DPS says that the crash was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa...
Comments / 0