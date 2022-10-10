ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

theprescotttimes.com

YAVAPAI COUNTY DISTRICT 4 TOWN HALL MEETING

Yavapai County Supervisor, Craig L. Brown, will hold a Town Hall meeting at Fire Station 57 on 4125 W. Outer Loop Road. Yavapai County staff that will be in attendance include the Sheriff’s Office, Development Services, Public Works, and Emergency Management. Join us on Wednesday, October 26th at 6:00...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

City of Prescott to host 2023 CDBG Needs Workshop

Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 1:30 pm to 3:00 PM in the. City Council Chambers – 201 S. Cortez and Via Zoom. The City of Prescott invites representatives of local nonprofit organizations, City Departments, and for-profit organizations to attend our 2023 CDBG Needs Workshop on Wednesday, October 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 201 S. Cortez Street in Prescott. Staff will provide a brief overview of eligible activities and national objectives, and will allow for a question and answer period regarding potential projects and programs who would like to apply for federal CDBG funds.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE CITIZENS’ POLICE ACADEMY GRADUATION

PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE CITIZENS’ POLICE ACADEMY CONCLUDES. The Prescott Valley Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy program concluded this past Tuesday with the “graduation” of our participants. Chief Ticer presented certificates of graduation. The Citizens’ Police Academy is an 8-week program, beginning late August and running...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

A Letter To The Editor

Patriot Week, Sept. 9-17, 2002, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, memorialized the victims of the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks, and the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives in the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire. The Prescott Valley Healing Field of Northern Arizona contains an American flag for each of...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott City Council Agrees to Sunset .75% PSPRS Tax December 31, 2022

City Projects Unfunded Liability to be Below $1.5 Million. Tuesday (10/11), Prescott City Council voted to adopt Ordinance No. 2022-1801 eliminating the 0.75% Transaction Privilege Tax Dedicated to Paying Down the City’s Unfunded Liability in the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), effective December 31, 2022. The City is projecting that the unfunded PSPRS liability will be below $1.5 Million, which according to the voter approved Proposition 443, allows the tax to sunset.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Sales Tax Rates By Community

Prescott City Council Agrees to Sunset .75% PSPRS Tax December 31, 2022. City Projects Unfunded Liability to be Below $1.5 Million. Prescott City Council has voted to adopt Ordinance No. 2022-1801 eliminating the 0.75% Transaction Privilege Tax Dedicated to Paying Down the City's Unfunded Liability in the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), effective December 31, 2022. The City is projecting that the unfunded PSPRS liability will be below $1.5 Million, which according to the voter approved Proposition 443, allows the tax to sunset.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Help Celebrate the 100th Annual Fire Prevention Week Now

October 9th – October 15th Marks the 100th Annual Fire Prevention Week. The Prescott Fire Dept., in conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association, has announced that October 9th through the 15th is National Fire Prevention Week. The theme for this year’s campaign is… “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape“
PRESCOTT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Hillside Sedona Shopping Center sells for $12.45M

MCA Realty, a full-service real estate investment and management company based in Orange County, California, has achieved its first retail acquisition in Arizona with the purchase of the 35,000+ square-foot Hillside Sedona Shopping Center in Sedona, Arizona. The retail property was purchased in an off-market transaction through an existing broker relationship.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Police Receives 2 GOHS Grants

In October, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded two traffic safety grants to the Prescott Police Department. The two grants, which total $62,500, will help the Prescott Police Department continue traffic safety programs within our community. By partnering with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, grant funds...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Your Prescott Mayor Update October 10, 2022

Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott hosted a series of four open house public meetings to share information about the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District. Many people attended and were able to get the answers to their questions and concerns. The next step in the process is the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, which will be continued this Thursday, October 13th at 9 AM. The meeting takes place at the City Council Chambers.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Six Places to See Autumn Colors Around Prescott Valley

Fall has officially begun and in Prescott Valley and the surrounding areas Autumn colors have already begun to appear. With falling temperatures, trees will begin showing off their brilliant colors in that short magical period of time. Where are the best places to see all the beauty mother nature has...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

September PAAR Home Sales Market Statistics

Prescott Area Association of Realtors (PAAR) publishes monthly updates showing the status of the June home sales through the main areas served in Yavapai County including Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Here is a summary of the home sales market statistics in the quad cities of central Arizona:
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road – Prescott Police Department

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Chino Valley Road Closers Next Week

East Road 2 North between North Road 1 East and Peppertree Place October 17th – 19th. East Road 2 North between North Road 1 East and Peppertree Place will be closed for utility work between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. beginning Monday, October 17th and ending Wednesday, October 19th.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Men’s Basketball Heads to Verde Valley

The calendar is quickly turning through the fall seasons and that means the return of basketball at YC is imminent. While an official schedule release and media day are upcoming, Head Coach Jay Joyner and his men’s basketball squad are preparing to win games and have already used three of their four scrimmage dates allotted by the NJCAA.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Outsider.com

F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins

A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
12 News

3 GCU students dead after 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Multiple college students are dead following a fatal 4-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-17 Monday morning, officials said. The northbound highway has reopened as of 11:26 a.m., according to ADOT. DPS says that the crash was reported around 3:51 a.m. at milepost 236 near Table Mesa...
NEW RIVER, AZ

