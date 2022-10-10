ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

City of Morris announces trick-or-treat hours

By Shaw Local News Network
Morris Daily Herald
Morris Daily Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3foYP4_0iTTcjnQ00
The City of Morris has announced that its trick-or-treat hours for this Halloween will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 31. Residents wishing to hand out candy should light up their porches or driveways. Children and motorists should use caution during these hours. (Stock art)

The City of Morris has announced that its trick-or-treat hours for this Halloween will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 31. Residents wishing to hand out candy should light up their porches or driveways. Children and motorists should use caution during these hours.

Keep some simple tips in mind when children are out on Halloween night:

  • A responsible adult should accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds
  • If older children are going along, plan and review an acceptable route beforehand
  • Agree on a specific time children should return home
  • Teach your children to never enter a stranger’s home
  • Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with friends
  • Children should not eat any treats until they return home and it has been inspected
  • Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep their heads up and be aware of their surroundings
  • Motorists should watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs
  • New and inexperienced drivers should be discouraged from driving on Halloween

The City of Morris wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Halloween.

Comments / 0

Related
Morris Daily Herald

Grundy Bank holds winter coat drive at Morris, Wilmington branches

Grundy Bank’s Caring Committee is bringing back its annual winter coat drive this year to help collect coats for local residents in Grundy and southern Will Counties in preparation for the upcoming winter season. Grundy Bank will be accepting the donation of coats that are gently used or new for men, women and children of all sizes. The coats can be dropped off at the main branch located at 201 Liberty Street in Morris or at the Wilmington branch at 120 S. Main Street.
MORRIS, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Adults Can Enjoy Halloween With Trick Or Drink Bar Crawl

For Halloween, adults have their own version of trick or treating in Chicago and it involves drinking in many bars. Where Does Halloween Rank Among The Major Other Holidays. If I were to rank all the major holidays, Christmas would definitely be in the number one slot. What about Halloween? I believe it belongs at two. In the last few years, Halloween has really stepped up its game. Nowadays, there are festivities all month long. The outdoor decorations can rival Christmas too.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Sixth Weekend of I-80 in Joliet extended weekend ramp lane closures

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the sixth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m....
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Morris, IL
Government
City
Morris, IL
wjol.com

Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display

The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
PLAINFIELD, IL
napervillelocal.com

Fireplace, Swimming Pool, Koi Ponds Charm Near Downtown Naperville

This amazing Naperville home features amenities that are tailored to make each season comfy and luxurious. In winter, you can curl up with a good book in front of a floor-to-ceiling fireplace surrounded by wide windows that reveal views of your lovely natural surroundings. At the end of the day, you can have fun in your game room or relax in the master bedroom beneath a skylight that gazes up at the stars.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teach Your Children#Electronic Devices#City Of Morris
WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Talk Traffic Stops and Tips

As recent guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking, Sergeant Charles Newton and Chief Alicia Steffes, from Morris Police Department, discussed traffic stops and provided some advisement to local listeners about what to do, and what not to do or say, during traffic stops. Your browser does not support the...
MORRIS, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Oak Lawn toddler goes home after nearly 3 years in the hospital

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago family is celebrating a big homecoming Tuesday, as a toddler boy headed home for the first time in his life. "He’s two years and 10 months, and he’s been in a hospital since he's been born. We’ve been waiting for this a long time, and it’s kind of surreal that it’s happening," said Maggie Sladick, Occupational Therapist, La Rabida Children's Hospital.
OAK LAWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Q985

An Abandoned Casket Factory Is Now Home to Illinois’ Most ‘Evil’ Haunted House

Forget gruesome costumes, scenes, and screams, the Evil Intentions Haunted House in Elgin, Illinois takes the terror to a whole new (and legit) level. I think we can all agree that "ambiance" is key when it comes to creating a terrifying haunted house. Dark rooms, creepy lights, weird sounds, and horrifying creatures jumping out at you are just some of the must-haves any scary haunted house needs, but when you stage it in a historically haunted building the terror factor goes up a few hundred notches!
ELGIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville residents: Expect to hear emergency sirens all week

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - If you live in Naperville — you'll hear some emergency warning sirens this week. Officials are doing annual maintenance work. The sirens will be going off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials say the testing is unrelated to the changes made by the siren manufacturer...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police provide traffic patterns for Crosstown Football Game Friday

Oswego police are asking fans attending the Crosstown Football Game at Oswego East High School on Friday carpool to reduce traffic congestion and to be patient. Parking for the game will be at the paved OEHS lots until they are full. People can only enter from Wolf Road. Signage will be posted when the lots are full.
OSWEGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Outdoor Fitness Court Coming To South Ottawa Park

Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned this Friday at 10 in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park. The “Fitness Court” enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. The outdoor fitness attraction is geared towards anyone 14 years old and older.
OTTAWA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris YMCA Officials Provide Update on New Building

Morris Mayor Chris Brown and Operations Director, for the Morris Community YMCA, Missy Durkin recently teamed up on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share updates with local listeners about their plans and progress with the new Morris YMCA project currently in the works. Durkin said they’re simply trying to keep the community informed as they plan the architecture.
MORRIS, IL
959theriver.com

Shots Fired Between Two Vehicles In Plainfield Yet No One Files a Report

Plainfield Police Department investigating a shooting in a neighborhood near Lake Renwick. It was on Monday afternoon, October 10th at about 3:44 p.m. that members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the area of Union Street and Corbin Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, several witnesses...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Morris Daily Herald

Morris Daily Herald

Morris, IL
272
Followers
49
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Morris Daily Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy