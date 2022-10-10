ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnville, ME

penbaypilot.com

Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition offers several outings this fall

BELFAST — The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition will host several outings this fall, including nature walks in Belfast and on Sears Island in Searsport. Fall Foliage Walk on Sears Island with Cloe Chunn on Saturday, October 15. Meet at the end of the causeway near the gate at 10 a.m., and spend about 3 hours walking, with time off for a bag lunch. Bring water, rain gear, and lunch.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Seacoast Security continues growth in Maine

WEST ROCKPORT — Seacoast Security, Maine's top voted residential and commercial security company across Maine, according to Seacoast, in a news release, has announced its purchase of Rennie Security Systems, Inc., of Saco. This acquisition adds approximately 300 additional residential and commercial customers to Seacoast Security's portfolio in...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Oct. 12 update: Midcoast adds 52 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine man discovers illuminated medieval manuscript at local estate sale

WATERVILLE, Maine — When Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale in Waterville, he had no idea he'd stumble upon a leaf from a 13th-century illuminated manuscript. Sideri, who is an admissions counselor at Colby College, is no stranger to medieval art. While attending Colby, he took a unique, hands-on class on medieval texts.
WATERVILLE, ME
freightwaves.com

Bison Transport acquires 2nd Maine-based carrier

Canadian carrier Bison Transport announced Wednesday it will be acquiring Pottle's Transportation on Oct. 31. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Hermon, Maine-based Pottle's operates a truckload fleet of more than 200 tractors and 750 trailers through the U.S. Northeast. It also has a logistics offering and provides yard management and warehousing services. The more than 60-year-old company is a second-generation family-owned business.
HERMON, ME
boothbayregister.com

Tragedy on a fine fall weekend

The newspaper doesn't like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday's tragic fire didn't involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
I-95 FM

Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock

Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don't have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
HANCOCK, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found

Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog's owners found him. "I just landed from California so I am over the moon," wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. "He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
ROCKPORT, ME
Z107.3

An Orland Farmer Could Use Your Help Finding His Big, Beautiful Cows

Loose cows seem to be a thing this year. I remember earlier this summer, there was a sign up in the Alton area that there were cows on the loose, and to watch out for them. Could you imagine driving on the interstate up there, where the speed limit goes up to 75mph, and running into one of those poor creatures. It would've been disastrous.
ORLAND, ME
92 Moose

Why Did This Nearly Hidden Rustic Maine Home Break The Internet?

Maine has a lot of really unique homes. Yes, we have saltboxes, Victorians, ranch houses, and really basic modern homes. But, we also have some super wild coastal mansions, some homes that were originally constructed as churches, and milti-million dollar log cabins. However, this home is probably the most unique...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Theater at Monmouth presents abridged AS YOU LIKE IT

Coming on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30pm: All the world's a stage in As You Like It, Shakespeare's gender-bending comedy, where poetry, mistaken identities, and true loves lost and found abound! As part of the Strand Family Series, tickets are available on a Pay-What-You-Can scale, $0-20. The performance is recommended for ages 11 and up. Running time is 60-90 minutes.
MONMOUTH, ME
WMTW

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles will launch an online appointment system

AUGUSTA, Maine — Visiting the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is an errand that most people dread, but in Maine, the process is about to get a lot easier. The Maine Secretary of State office will launch a new online appointment system in a few weeks. Once that site is up and running, Mainers will be able to schedule BMV appointments in advance. Other states have implemented similar systems.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

This year I am voting for Stephen Hemenway for District 39

With only one month ahead of us to election day, we must now research and determine who our treasured votes belong to. I have decided to vote for Stephen J. Hemenway based on policy and priniciple beliefs solely. Jan Dodge is a lovely individual but her voting history does not...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

ME legislators at odds over Gov. Mills' energy policy

BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy. Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

Camden: A waterfront gem threatened

Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to "great swells of the sea," for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
CAMDEN, ME

